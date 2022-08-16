ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

WLUC

Swick hosts annual Swicnic for employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday. Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicnic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
MARQUETTE, MI
Escanaba, MI
Government
City
Escanaba, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLUC

Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that. It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba....
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today hits the road to check out a popular Marquette brewery. Andy Langlois, co-owner and “brewsician” of Blackrocks Brewery, reflects on his year and business and talks about the site’s new expansion. Steve Farr, the brewery’s “pirate of propaganda” stumped the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

RE/MAX holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A little rain Thursday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits at RE/MAX in Marquette Township. The realtor held a fundraiser that included silent auctions, food, prizes, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

First cannabis growing facility in Marquette to hold launch party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Coast Cultivation products are exclusively sold at The Fire Station Cannabis Company locations. It is the first growing facility in Marquette and will be holding a launch party Saturday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is run...
MARQUETTE, MI
#The U P State Fair
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
MARQUETTE, MI
News Break
Politics
WLUC

Demand for substitute teachers high for many UP schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers are an invaluable resource for schools and many districts are also needing more substitute teachers. Substitute teachers are a resource that many school districts rely on throughout the academic year. But many districts like Munising Public Schools are still searching for subs. Munising Public Schools...
MUNISING, MI
UPMATTERS

Family of four rescued from water near Christmas

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – A family of four is safe after water rescue in Alger County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office was called just before 2:30 Friday for a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller reported that her husband fell from a boat and she could no longer see her husband. She also told authorities one child was alone in the boat her husband fell out of while she and another child where in a separate canoe.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marinette County agencies hold active-shooter training in a school

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In light of recent national events, authorities in Marinette County held active-shooter training inside of an old school Thursday. Inside Garfield Elementary School were dozens of first responders from several communities learning how to respond to a mass casualty scenario. The training used mannequins as a substitute for people who were injured.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks

Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
MICHIGAN STATE

