WLUC
Swick hosts annual Swicnic for employees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday. Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicnic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.
WLUC
Moosewood Nature Center, community partners host dino-orienteering workshop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. kids explored the outdoors Friday while learning about fossils. The Moosewood Nature Center teamed up with the NMU Seaborg Center and the U.P. Children’s Museum to host Dino-Orienteering. Sixteen families learned how to use a compass and went on a scavenger hunt. The morning...
WLUC
Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
WLUC
MRHC special exhibit looks at locomotion in Marquette County through the years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center’s newest special exhibit takes a look at locomotion. It’s called railroads of Marquette County: Yesterday and Today. It features artifacts and information about railroads that were used for the iron ore industry, As well as trains used for transportation.
WLUC
Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that. It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba....
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Blackrocks Brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today hits the road to check out a popular Marquette brewery. Andy Langlois, co-owner and “brewsician” of Blackrocks Brewery, reflects on his year and business and talks about the site’s new expansion. Steve Farr, the brewery’s “pirate of propaganda” stumped the...
WLUC
RE/MAX holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A little rain Thursday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits at RE/MAX in Marquette Township. The realtor held a fundraiser that included silent auctions, food, prizes, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of...
WLUC
First cannabis growing facility in Marquette to hold launch party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Coast Cultivation products are exclusively sold at The Fire Station Cannabis Company locations. It is the first growing facility in Marquette and will be holding a launch party Saturday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is run...
WLUC
Dickinson County first responders partner with Dunkin Donuts for Special Olympics fundraiser
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders in Iron Mountain partnered with Dunkin Donuts Friday, to fundraise for the Special Olympics. A new face anchored the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts. You see Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth of the Michigan State Police protecting the community, but Friday, he is an honorary shift leader and cashier operator.
WLUC
AG Nessel: No timetable for review of concerns about former Marquette hospital redevelopment
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is going to do a comprehensive evaluation of all the communication it’s received about the redevelopment of Marquette’s old hospital. State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, asked Nessel last month to look into several concerns, including a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
WLUC
Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
WLUC
Demand for substitute teachers high for many UP schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers are an invaluable resource for schools and many districts are also needing more substitute teachers. Substitute teachers are a resource that many school districts rely on throughout the academic year. But many districts like Munising Public Schools are still searching for subs. Munising Public Schools...
UPMATTERS
Family of four rescued from water near Christmas
CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – A family of four is safe after water rescue in Alger County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office was called just before 2:30 Friday for a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller reported that her husband fell from a boat and she could no longer see her husband. She also told authorities one child was alone in the boat her husband fell out of while she and another child where in a separate canoe.
WLUC
8-20-22: NMU volleyball plays at Mackinac Island, Kingsford High School Invitational, and Marquette boys soccer
Comley was NMU athletic Director form 1987-2000. Forrest Karr leaves Wildcats to become Minnesota Duluth Athletic Director. Forrest Karr spent ten years as NMU Athletic Director. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:12 AM UTC. Head Coach Josh buettner gets his basketball team ready for a three game series in Greece.
WLUC
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
WLUC
Marinette County agencies hold active-shooter training in a school
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In light of recent national events, authorities in Marinette County held active-shooter training inside of an old school Thursday. Inside Garfield Elementary School were dozens of first responders from several communities learning how to respond to a mass casualty scenario. The training used mannequins as a substitute for people who were injured.
This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks
Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
