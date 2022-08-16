STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 337 PM EDT FRI AUG 19 2022 /237 PM CDT FRI AUG 19 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING...THEN A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVERNIGHT. PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 56 TO 64. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EARLY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH MIDDAY...THEN A CHANCE OF SHOWERS THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 69 TO 79. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY EAST. LOWS 52 TO 60. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 56. MONDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 76 TO 82. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 60. HIGHS 76 TO 82. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 62. HIGHS 72 TO 78. $$ MZ.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO