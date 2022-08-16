Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Our Community Tour Baraga: The KBIC Pow Wow
BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – The drum is the heartbeat of a people and the very soul of the Baraga Pow Wow. As part of Our Community Tour Baraga, Local 3’s John Truitt attended the celebration earlier this summer. The songs tell a story in a way that is...
UPMATTERS
Marquette’s first cannabis growing operation partners with local dispensary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s first cannabis growing operation is partnering with a local dispensary, The Fire Station. North Coast Cultivators is the city of Marquette’s first recreational cannabis farm. The business is owned by Meghan and Ethan Poglese. The sibling-duo has partnered with The Fire Station Cannabis Co. to exclusively sell its first products.
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/20/2022
Tonight, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing (especially west of Marquette). Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 10 MPH. Sunday, a rain shower or two can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the...
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/19/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 337 PM EDT FRI AUG 19 2022 /237 PM CDT FRI AUG 19 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING...THEN A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVERNIGHT. PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 56 TO 64. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EARLY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH MIDDAY...THEN A CHANCE OF SHOWERS THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 69 TO 79. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY EAST. LOWS 52 TO 60. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 56. MONDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 76 TO 82. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 60. HIGHS 76 TO 82. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 62. HIGHS 72 TO 78. $$ MZ.
UPMATTERS
Attorney General Dana Nessel awards Marquette City Police officers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a post from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Facebook page, she toured the Marquette City Police Department this week and awarded some of the department’s officers. Nessel presented Above and Beyond Awards to Sgt. Michael Roth, Corporal Tim Forslund and Patrolman...
UPMATTERS
Tracey Tippett awarded as UP Veteran of the Year
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Multiple Michigan lawmakers and dozens of community members were in attendance on Thursday as Tracey Tippett was awarded the title of 2022 UP Veteran of the Year at a ceremony at the UP State Fair. Tippett, who lives in Champion, served in the Marine Corps from 1987-1992.
UPMATTERS
The Trojan Way: Forest Park 2022 Team Preview
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Forest Park Trojans fought their way to an 8-3 record in 2021 under first-year head coach, Brain Fabbri. Despite ending the season near the top of the Great Lakes- West conference the Trojans entered training camp unsatisfied. “I’m just trying to drill home...
