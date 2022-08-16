Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
North Providence firefighters respond to house fire
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday night. The house on Berwick Avenue was safely evacuated before crews arrived, said Batallion Chief Jay Petrillo. He said the fire started on the first floor and was knocked down in about twenty minutes.
Turnto10.com
Cranston firefighters tackle large brush fire
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames rolled through parts of a wooded area on Pippen Orchard Road in Cranston on Saturday. The fire occurred at a large pile of mulch near the Holy Apostles Church. Cranston firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. and were still checking out the area...
Turnto10.com
Rollover crash in Providence sends three people to hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Providence Saturday night. Providence police responded to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Courtland and Carpenter streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials told an NBC 10 News...
Car engulfed in flames after North Kingstown crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the eastbound exit for Route 1A on Route 138.
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts woman killed in New Bedford highway crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — An Assonet woman was killed in a highway crash in New Bedford early Saturday morning, said a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney. Officials said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber was struck by a Ford F-150 at about 2:30 a.m. while she was standing outside of her car, which was pulled over in the shoulder of Route 140 north.
Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
1 killed in New Bedford crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
Unattended campfire sparks Burrillville brush fire
The cause of a brush fire that burned roughly 8 acres of land Thursday in Burrillville was caused by an unattended campfire in the woods.
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Eyewitness News
2 people dead in Stonington boat accident
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Authorities responded to Latimer Point around 7 a.m. Police said the boat had two occupants and both died. They were both adult males. They have not been identified. A DEEP spokesperson said the boat collided...
Hidden for 40 years, vintage ice cream truck being restored to former glory
Palagis trucks have been crisscrossing the Ocean State for more than a century, satisfying sweet tooths since Peter Palagi first opened the business in 1896.
Turnto10.com
Red pickup truck sought in fatal hit-and-run in Providence
Providence police said Friday that they are looking for a red pickup truck that they believe is connected to a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead. Police said a 55-year-old man was struck and killed at about 11 p.m. Thursday at Broad Street and John Partington Way. The man,...
Turnto10.com
Providence couple who met in nursing home get married
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence couple got married on Saturday after falling in love in a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathleen Carlon and Robert Charette tied the knot at Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. The couple met at a different nursing home, but their romance began...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
GoLocalProv
Woman Fired While on Maternity Leave From RI Town Receives $800,000 Judgment 8 Years Later
One of Rhode Island’s most financially beleaguered towns has been hit with an $800,000 judgment for firing an employee who was on maternity leave. The battle between plaintiff Ashley Hahn, who was the Town Planner in the Town of West Warwick, and her former employer played out over eight years, after she went on maternity leave in 2014.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island bans outdoor fire at state campgrounds, parks, management areas
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced the ban of outdoor fires at all state campgrounds, parks and management areas on Friday. RIDEM said the ban seeks to reduce the dangerous risk of human-caused wildfires that pose a threat to life and property. The ban follows...
Turnto10.com
'Possibly suspicious' brush fire burns about 2 acres in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A brush fire near Spring Lake Fishing Area in Burrillville has burnt around two acres of land on Thursday night, according to fire officials. Harrisville Fire District Chief Michael Gingell said there are no hydrants in the area, so they are using tankers and lake water to help put out the fire.
Brown Daily Herald
DPS finds swastika carved in Barus and Holley wall
A swastika carved into a wall in Barus and Holley was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday, the second incident of antisemitic graffiti on campus this summer. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a community member informed DPS about the carving in a wall panel, according to an...
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead After Boat Accident Off Latimer Point in Stonington
Two people have died after a boat accident in Stonington on Saturday morning. Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (Encon) were called to a report of a boat accident off Stonington. Stonington Police Department, Stonington Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard also responded. Officials with the United States Coast Guard...
