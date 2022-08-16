ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

North Providence firefighters respond to house fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday night. The house on Berwick Avenue was safely evacuated before crews arrived, said Batallion Chief Jay Petrillo. He said the fire started on the first floor and was knocked down in about twenty minutes.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston firefighters tackle large brush fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames rolled through parts of a wooded area on Pippen Orchard Road in Cranston on Saturday. The fire occurred at a large pile of mulch near the Holy Apostles Church. Cranston firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. and were still checking out the area...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Rollover crash in Providence sends three people to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Providence Saturday night. Providence police responded to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Courtland and Carpenter streets just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials told an NBC 10 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woonsocket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Woonsocket, RI
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts woman killed in New Bedford highway crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — An Assonet woman was killed in a highway crash in New Bedford early Saturday morning, said a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney. Officials said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber was struck by a Ford F-150 at about 2:30 a.m. while she was standing outside of her car, which was pulled over in the shoulder of Route 140 north.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: Standoff in Dartmouth ends peacefully

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday. Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided. During the […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 killed in New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WTNH

Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Eyewitness News

2 people dead in Stonington boat accident

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington. Authorities responded to Latimer Point around 7 a.m. Police said the boat had two occupants and both died. They were both adult males. They have not been identified. A DEEP spokesperson said the boat collided...
STONINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Turnto10.com

Red pickup truck sought in fatal hit-and-run in Providence

Providence police said Friday that they are looking for a red pickup truck that they believe is connected to a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead. Police said a 55-year-old man was struck and killed at about 11 p.m. Thursday at Broad Street and John Partington Way. The man,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence couple who met in nursing home get married

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence couple got married on Saturday after falling in love in a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathleen Carlon and Robert Charette tied the knot at Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. The couple met at a different nursing home, but their romance began...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

'Possibly suspicious' brush fire burns about 2 acres in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A brush fire near Spring Lake Fishing Area in Burrillville has burnt around two acres of land on Thursday night, according to fire officials. Harrisville Fire District Chief Michael Gingell said there are no hydrants in the area, so they are using tankers and lake water to help put out the fire.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

DPS finds swastika carved in Barus and Holley wall

A swastika carved into a wall in Barus and Holley was reported to the Department of Public Safety on Thursday, the second incident of antisemitic graffiti on campus this summer. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a community member informed DPS about the carving in a wall panel, according to an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead After Boat Accident Off Latimer Point in Stonington

Two people have died after a boat accident in Stonington on Saturday morning. Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (Encon) were called to a report of a boat accident off Stonington. Stonington Police Department, Stonington Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard also responded. Officials with the United States Coast Guard...
STONINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy