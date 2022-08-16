Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Effectiveness of HPV Vaccine Shown by Comparing Women Born in Different Decades
A cross-sectional study found that human papillomavirus (HPV) had a higher probability of being diagnosed in women born in the 1980s compared with women born in the 1990s. The vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV) was recommended for routine use starting in 2006 for young women aged 9 to 26 years old. To assess the effectiveness of the vaccine, a study published in JAMA Health Forum compared the probability of women born in the 1980s and 1990s being diagnosed with HPV. The researchers found that women born in the 1990s were at a lower risk of HPV.
Good News Network
Cheap, Single-Dose Rabies Vaccine Passes Phase 1 Trials–Could Save Thousands of Lives
Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported new findings from a Phase 1 clinical trial studying the immune response and safety of their newly-developed single shot rabies vaccine, and the results look great. 12 volunteers were recruited into the study in total, with three receiving a low dose,...
pharmacytimes.com
mRNA Vaccines for RSV, Flu, COVID-19 Could Change Immunizations Landscape
Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, discussed how mRNA vaccines could change the treatment landscape for respiratory illnesses. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, discussed what the company is focused on for the future and how mRNA vaccines could change the treatment landscape for respiratory illnesses.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Should You Get Your Flu Shot This Year?
Health experts are aiming to dispel the myths surrounding timing of the flu vaccine. Here's what to consider to best protect you and your family.
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
This Is How Long It Takes For The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To Start Working
If you're thinking about receiving the Pfizer vaccine, you may have questions regarding how long it actually takes to start working. Here's what to know.
Polio Is Making a Comeback. Thanks, Anti-Vaxxers!
Earlier this month, poliovirus was discovered in wastewater in counties outside New York City late last month, signaling the first domestic outbreak since the 1970s of that potentially deadly and crippling virus. Covid. Monkey Pox. Now polio. If it seems like infectious diseases are coming at us faster, spreading more...
Warning to millions with eczema over greater risk of major viral disease
MILLIONS of people with eczema have been warned they are at risk of a virus causing global concern. Around one in 10 adults in the UK have eczema, and one in five children, according to charities. A further 31.6 million people in the US have eczema too, it’s estimated.
TODAY.com
One of deadliest forms of cervical cancer on the rise, study finds: 'No easy explanation'
Late-stage cervical cancer rates are on the rise in the U.S. with the steepest increases in white women, although the prevalence of the disease is still highest in Black women, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease revealed that Black women...
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology.
People Are Texting Their Parents To See If They Were Vaccinated Against Polio Because We All Don't Have Enough To Deal With Already
As if we don't already have enough to deal with, the announcement Friday that the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease polio was detected in New York wastewater has sent a lot of people scrambling to find out if they have been vaccinated. And that meant a whole lot of text messages to moms.
mmm-online.com
Amid increasing vaccine hesitancy, polio reemerges
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing monkeypox surge, the United States has apparently welcomed back polio, a disease that was all but eradicated in 1979 due to widespread vaccination. Last month, New York State reported the country’s first case of polio since 2013 — which itself was only the second...
The CDC has guided the U.S. COVID epidemic to a soft landing—a manufactured conclusion that flies in the face of science, some experts say
In the absence of clear closure, or any closure, sometimes we’re guilty of creating our own—the way we might mentally craft a satisfying end to a movie that ends abruptly.
MedPage Today
Common Culprits in Cancer Deaths; Fracking and Leukemia; Third-Hand Smoke
Almost half of cancer deaths worldwide are due to risk factors -- with smoking, alcohol use, and high body mass index the most common culprits. (The Lancet) Pennsylvania children living near fracking sites at birth were two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with leukemia between the ages of 2 and 7 years. (Yale University, Environmental Health Perspectives)
Does Soy Sauce Cause Inflammation?
Soy sauce is well known to affect health due to its high sodium content. But are there ingredients in soy sauce that might cause inflammation as well?
Comments / 0