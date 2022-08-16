A cross-sectional study found that human papillomavirus (HPV) had a higher probability of being diagnosed in women born in the 1980s compared with women born in the 1990s. The vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV) was recommended for routine use starting in 2006 for young women aged 9 to 26 years old. To assess the effectiveness of the vaccine, a study published in JAMA Health Forum compared the probability of women born in the 1980s and 1990s being diagnosed with HPV. The researchers found that women born in the 1990s were at a lower risk of HPV.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO