Science

ajmc.com

Effectiveness of HPV Vaccine Shown by Comparing Women Born in Different Decades

A cross-sectional study found that human papillomavirus (HPV) had a higher probability of being diagnosed in women born in the 1980s compared with women born in the 1990s. The vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV) was recommended for routine use starting in 2006 for young women aged 9 to 26 years old. To assess the effectiveness of the vaccine, a study published in JAMA Health Forum compared the probability of women born in the 1980s and 1990s being diagnosed with HPV. The researchers found that women born in the 1990s were at a lower risk of HPV.
pharmacytimes.com

mRNA Vaccines for RSV, Flu, COVID-19 Could Change Immunizations Landscape

Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, discussed how mRNA vaccines could change the treatment landscape for respiratory illnesses. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, discussed what the company is focused on for the future and how mRNA vaccines could change the treatment landscape for respiratory illnesses.
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Rolling Stone

Polio Is Making a Comeback. Thanks, Anti-Vaxxers!

Earlier this month, poliovirus was discovered in wastewater in counties outside New York City late last month, signaling the first domestic outbreak since the 1970s of that potentially deadly and crippling virus. Covid. Monkey Pox. Now polio. If it seems like infectious diseases are coming at us faster, spreading more...
mmm-online.com

Amid increasing vaccine hesitancy, polio reemerges

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing monkeypox surge, the United States has apparently welcomed back polio, a disease that was all but eradicated in 1979 due to widespread vaccination. Last month, New York State reported the country’s first case of polio since 2013 — which itself was only the second...
MedPage Today

Common Culprits in Cancer Deaths; Fracking and Leukemia; Third-Hand Smoke

Almost half of cancer deaths worldwide are due to risk factors -- with smoking, alcohol use, and high body mass index the most common culprits. (The Lancet) Pennsylvania children living near fracking sites at birth were two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with leukemia between the ages of 2 and 7 years. (Yale University, Environmental Health Perspectives)
