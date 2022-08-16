Read full article on original website
22-year-old man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning and left a man dead. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 4400 block of Ishkooda-Wenona Road Southwest on reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers noticed Jamari Smith, 22, of Birmingham laying in the front yard […]
wbrc.com
Prattville Police: Missing 73-year-old woman located
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Police say Joann Cain has been located. The Prattville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman. 73-year-old Joann Johnson Cain was last seen on August 18 around 3:30 p.m. around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. She was wearing a multicolored top and blue jeans with a white horseshoe monogram on the back.
wvtm13.com
Police looking for gunman who killed a man in Birmingham's Wenonah neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have identified a man shot and killed in the early morning hours Saturday in the Wenonah area. Officers from the west precinct were called to the 4400 block of 4421 Ishkooda-Wenonah Road Southwest shortly after 12:30 a.m. after receiving several calls about shots fired.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes new graduates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More deputies are about to join the ranks at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Today, a graduation ceremony was held for graduates of Session 62 at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Training Academy in Fultondale. Sheriff Pettway said he's eager to welcome the new deputies and their...
Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
wvtm13.com
Body found in burned house in the Docena community
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person found inside a burned house. According to information from the Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Sixth Street in Docena at about 12:13 p.m. Thursday.
Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham
UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
wvtm13.com
Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating a small plane crash Saturday in Tuscaloosa County. Two men were on board the Cessna 150 when it hit nose-down on land that had been cleared off County Road 38. Crews from the Carroll's Creek Fire Protection District reported that there were...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
ABC 33/40 News
Man wanted for questioning after checks worth over $9000 fraudulently cashed in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is wanted for questioning in connection to a felony identity theft investigation after checks totaling over $9,000 were fraudulently cashed in Hoover. The Hoover Police Department said the checks were cashed back in May at local banks. The police department provided surveillance images...
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
wbrc.com
Teen struck by car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
WPMI
Woman missing from Moundville found in Birmingham
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Ginger Holmes has been found safe. Police pinged her phone, which brought them to Mobile, where her car was found. On Wednesday night, police found Holmes more than 200 miles away in northeast Birmingham. It's unclear at this time how she made it that far away from her vehicle.
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing woman’s car found abandoned in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police found a missing Moundville woman’s car abandoned in Mobile on Monday. Family members said they last saw Ginger Ann Holmes, 38, on Sunday. A day later, officers spotted her car in Mobile near Delchamps Street and Adams Street. There was no sign of the missing woman.
ABC 33/40 News
Missing: 15-year-old Forestdale girl
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old Forestdale girl. Simayah Branch was last seen on August 3, 2022 wearing black shorts and a black top. She is 5' 2" tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
wbrc.com
Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
