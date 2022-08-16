A new 27-foot sculpture stands in Clarksville. Here's where you can find it.

A sculpture artist unveiled a 10,000-pound stainless steel structure this weekend in Montgomery County, where it will represent the strength and resilience of the 101st Airborne Division.

Mark Aeling — and his team in Clearwater, Florida — created the 27-foot symbol that will stand inside Patriots Park.

The project was the brainchild of Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, who thought of it before he was elected to public office.

“I actually have a picture dated February 2012 of me and my good friend Jeff Truitt at this location looking at the vision," Durrett said. "That was a long time ago, but good things take time. It was something I could always see as I drove up and down 41A to honor and recognize the service of the men and women at Fort Campbell."

The sculpture is located at 3176 Patriots Park, Fort Campbell Blvd., between Gates 2 and 3.