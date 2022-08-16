ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Biermann Refused Breathalyzer During DUI Arrest

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Image Credit: BBO / MEGA

Ariana Biermann, 20, refused to take a breathalyzer test right after her DUI arrest on Sunday morning, according to a police report obtained by People. The daughter of Kim Zolciak was driving her black Mercedes G-Wagon when she got into a collision with another car around 1 a.m. in Atlanta, GA. It led to her getting arrested and cited for the DUI that made headlines all weekend.

A report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office claims that even though an officer smelled alcohol on her breath, she denied drinking any alcoholic beverages. She did reportedly, however, admit to smoking a THC vape pen the night before when the officer took it out of her bag. The report also stated that Ariana had “a noticeable sway” at the time of a field sobriety test and after she underwent a horizontal gaze nystagmus evaluation, the officer said they observed “four out of six clues” that she was intoxicated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188Dqg_0hIUcHJr00
Ariana Biermann during a previous outing. (BBO / MEGA)

Her driver’s license was then taken away as she was booked in Forsyth County Jail and she charged with three misdemeanors, including driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change, and underage possession/purchase of alcohol, the report further stated. She’s since been released on $5,120 bond, People reported.

In addition to Ariana, her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and allegedly furnishing alcohol to a minor and violating the conditions of his limited driving permit. Ariana’s lawyer, Justin Spizman, gave a statement to HollywoodLife shortly after the arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vfdM_0hIUcHJr00
Ariana Biermann and her sister during a previous outing. (007/MEGA)

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI,” the lawyer’s statement read. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In Touch Weekly

Ariana Biermann’s DUI Arrest: Mugshot, Court Updates, Mom Kim Zolciak’s Reaction and More

With Don’t Be Tardy alum Ariana Biermann‘s DUI arrest, her mugshot has since been released, the reality star’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann has broken her silence about her daughter’s trouble with the law and new information has come to light about Biermann’s cooperation with authorities. Keep reading for the complete details on the Bravo star’s arrest.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
ETOnline.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Denies Allegations

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter, Ariana Biermann, is denying allegations that she was drunk driving after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday. According to public records obtained by People, the 20-year-old social media influencer was charged with several misdemeanors, including one count of driving under the influence, improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol in Forsyth County, Georgia. Ariana has since been released on a $5,120 bond, per the outlet.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forsyth, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Zolciak
Tyla

Mum charged after reportedly leaving baby girl in hot car while she was at work

A US mum has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot car while she was at work. The little girl, identified by family members as Carissa Lewis, had been sitting in the car for five hours while her mother was at work, on a day when temperatures in Louisiana reached 33 degrees Celcius.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Alcoholic Beverages#Mercedes G Wagon#Ga#Thc
RadarOnline

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault, Accused Of Slapping Estranged Husband Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch spent hours behind bars on Thursday after admitting to slapping her husband Patrick Carney during a fight, Radar has learned. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old singer was booked at around 4:30 AM and released around 11:38 AM.Law enforcement sources said police were called out to Michelle and Patrick’s home around 2 AM for a potential domestic disturbance. Officers spoke to Michelle on the scene, and she admitted to having slapped her husband “one to two times” in the face. Patrick did not have any visible injuries on his body, according to the police report....
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Baltimore

Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe His ‘Pretty Princess Sparkly Girl’ In Rare Public Message

Rob Kardashian is showing his older sister Khloe Kardashian some brotherly love! The 38-year-old mother of two took to the ‘gram to promote her Good American clothing brand on Aug. 15, and Rob, 35, left a sweet note under it. “My pretty princess sparkly girl,” he commented under the photo, which showed Khloe dressed in an all-black ensemble lying on the ground surrounded by jeans from her brand.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Tearfully Begs Luke For A Trial Separation

When two people get engaged, they usually celebrate and feel great about their relationship, but Kayla Sessler said she suffered a panic attack after Luke Davis proposed to her. She made the heartbreaking reveal during the August 16 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, when she also shared feelings of regret over the engagement. Obviously, she and Luke are still dealing with some heavy drama and trying to move past some acts of infidelity, so it probably wasn’t the right time to get engaged, and Kayla knows that. She even asked her mom if she could move back in with her for a month, so she and Luke could take some time apart and find out if they’re really meant for each other.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies Monday for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year, prosecutors said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the 33-year-old New York native, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Buffy’ Star Nicholas Brendon Hospitalized After New ‘Cardiac Incident’: See Photos

Actor Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was hospitalized following a second “cardiac incident.” Nicholas’s sister broke the news about the 51-year-old actor’s health incident via Instagram on August 16. She shared photos of Nicholas on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance, in a wheelchair in the hospital, and sleeping on a hospital bed. In her caption, Nicholas’s sister explained what happened and clarified that he’s “doing fine now” after the health crisis.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
231K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy