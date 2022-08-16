ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army hosting job fair

By Bradley Zimmerman
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County is teaming up with Express Employment Professionals to host a job fair later this week.

The job fair will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center at 2212 Market Street. The Salvation Army said the purpose of the fair is to help people connect with employers and secure employment in an effort to minimize the current labor shortage.

Volunteers are welcome to lend their services to the event. To learn more about the event, contact Development Coordinator Melissa Wilhelm at 217-607-9445 or visit the Salvation Army’s website .

