TV host calls Peter FitzSimons a hypocrite for 'spruiking an Indigenous voice while simultaneously silencing an Aboriginal woman from his Sydney Harbour mansion'

Peter FitzSimons has been called out over his 'hypocrisy' following his public quarrel with Indigenous Senator Jacinta Price.

The pair have been exchanging accusations through the media about an interview he conducted about the senator's opposition to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Sky News political commentator Chris Kenny slammed the renowned Sydney Morning Herald columnist in a piece he penned for The Australian.

Kenny, who, like FitzSimons, supports a Voice to Parliament, labelled his discussion with Senator Price as 'rude and aggressive' before comparing the lived experience of the two in relation to Indigenous issues.

Sky News political commentator Chris Kenny has called out Peter FitzSimons (pictured with wife and Project host Lisa Wilkinson) over his 'hypocrisy' following his interview with Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price

Senator Price (pictured) has been trading blows with the Sydney Morning Herald columnist after the pair had an interview about an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, which Price is against

'FitzSimons's questions to Price as transcribed and published in the SMH were rude and aggressive enough; slurring an Indigenous woman as racially divisive, just because he disagrees with her on a political proposition, when she has only ever campaigned to tackle grassroots dilemmas,' Kenny wrote.

'We can only imagine how the full one-hour discussion would sound on tape.'

The former political advisor said that if FitzSimons and The Sydney Morning Herald were 'comfortable' with how the interview was conducted, they should release the tape and let the public decide.

What is the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants a body enshrined in the Constitution that would enable Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to provide advice to the Parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives.

A referendum is needed to change the Constitution. The vote will need support from the majority of Australians in the majority of states to be successful.

The question that could be put to Australians is: 'Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?'

Price has already called for the tape to be made public.

Kenny also referenced political cartoonist Johannes Leak's comic, which depicts both the senator and FitzSimons to further illustrate his point.

The cartoon sees Jacinta Price 'in the outback' talking about how she has spent her life in remote communities, while FitzSimons is 'at the other end of the line, in his mansion overlooking Sydney Harbour, telling her that this was why she was so out of touch'.

Kenny suggested the approach of 'elites' such as FitzSimons to those with opposing views was not helpful to people advocating for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

'A reform that I support is being put at risk by the arrogance and intolerance of the so-called elites,' he said.

'Exponents of an Indigenous voice to parliament do themselves no favours when they attempt to silence or condemn people with an alternative point of view.'

'They champion a vehicle to give voice to the diverse views of those who previously have been ignored, by attempting to crush dissenting views. Irony be damned, it is rank hypocrisy.'

Kenny (pictured) supports an Indigenous Voice to Parliament but said FitzSimons' approach to opposing views in the media was putting the prospect of the Voice at risk

Kenny claimed that the reform would only succeed if those debating it 'understand that diversity of opinion matters' and that 'respectful disagreement' was ideal for the healthy 'functioning of democracy'.

'People do not like their thoughts to be marshalled by anyone,' he continued.

'These tensions will not disappear in a hurry and they prompt the question of whether an Indigenous voice can be delivered if, along the way, the debate demonstrates we are incapable of tolerating disagreement.'

He added that FitzSimons had 'spruiked an Indigenous voice' while simultaneously, 'silencing an Indigenous woman'.

Both Price and FitzSimons have been engaged in a bitter war of words in the media since their interview.

In her now-deleted Facebook post, Senator Price said the interview with the columnist started out well, but that he became 'aggressive... condescending and rude' to her.

She said it 'was like talking to a brick wall' and she felt 'insulted'.

Aboriginal Senator Jacinta Price (left) said talking to the Sydney Morning Herald columnist was like speaking to a 'brick wall' and she felt 'insulted'

The Sydney-based author said Price's claims about his 'aggressive' conduct in the interview was 'utter nonsense'. He has been backed by Sydney Morning Herald editor Bevan Shields

'I'm not a wilting violet but he's a very aggressive bloke, his interview style is very bloody aggressive, he doesn't need to launch in,' she said.

'Accusing me of somehow giving power to racists because the issues I raise are confronting – he loses the point completely,' said Ms Price, who was born to a Warlpiri mother and an Anglo-Celtic father.

She said FitzSimons had accused her 'of somehow giving power to racists because the issues I raise are confronting – he loses the point completely'.

'I said to him, 'Get down from the bloody ivory tower and come out to one of my communities'.'

FitzSimons denied Senator Price's characterisation of how the interview went and said her claims were 'complete and utter ... nonsense'.

The interview was a 'professional exchange', he said.

Sydney Morning Herald editor Bevan Shields also weighed in on Wednesday night after listening to the interview.

'I've listened to audio of the full interview between Peter FitzSimons and Senator Price. There was no yelling and no shouting from either participant. This was an interesting interview in which the senator's positions and views were tested. The Australian really needs to move on,' Shields wrote.

'It's worth noting that Peter provided Senator Price with a transcript of what he proposed to publish in his column and she approved it. She also deleted her initial Facebook post about the interview.'

However, neither the Herald nor FitzSimons himself has met Senator Price's challenge to release the audio of the interview so the public can assess it for themselves.