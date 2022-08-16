ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community prepares to help students, worries about strike effects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers of two hair salons on the north side collected supplies for kids in the neighborhood heading back to school. But those customers worry about what happens if teachers decide to strike, forcing kids back to online learning. The customers of Adrienne Wakefield’s salon and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Celebrate diversity this Saturday with the first-ever CBUS Soul Fest!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CBUS Soul Fest is a celebration of Columbus' vibrant and it's happening this Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Riverfront. Bernita Reese, Director of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department joins Good Day Columbus to preview the soulful day ahead alongside Transit Arts and Harmonic Soul.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Food Truck Festival adding heart-healthy element

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, Friday, August 19-21. This year, the festival teamed up with the United Soybean Board to make some of your favorite festival food a bit more heart-healthy. If you have driven on Ohio roadways, you’ve come across...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Columbus Food Truck Festival

Cam fastens his *EATbelt and previews some of the food trucks that will be participating in this weekend's Columbus Food Truck Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. For tickets and all information visit ColumbusFoodTruckFest.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This adorable pup is a Great Dane and Husky mix. He is about 4 months old. Volunteers at Colony Cats and Dogs said his mother is a Great Dane and his father is a Husky. He will grow up to be a gentle giant as he currently weighs 29 pounds.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH

