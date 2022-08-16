Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
myfox28columbus.com
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
myfox28columbus.com
Community prepares to help students, worries about strike effects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers of two hair salons on the north side collected supplies for kids in the neighborhood heading back to school. But those customers worry about what happens if teachers decide to strike, forcing kids back to online learning. The customers of Adrienne Wakefield’s salon and...
myfox28columbus.com
Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrate diversity this Saturday with the first-ever CBUS Soul Fest!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CBUS Soul Fest is a celebration of Columbus' vibrant and it's happening this Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Riverfront. Bernita Reese, Director of the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department joins Good Day Columbus to preview the soulful day ahead alongside Transit Arts and Harmonic Soul.
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Expert advice on replacing the sod in your yard
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As summer is winding down and fall is around the corner, it is the perfect season to think about your lawn. Now is the time to replant or lay down sod if it isn't as green as you'd like or there are too many weeds.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
myfox28columbus.com
Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Food Truck Festival adding heart-healthy element
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend, Friday, August 19-21. This year, the festival teamed up with the United Soybean Board to make some of your favorite festival food a bit more heart-healthy. If you have driven on Ohio roadways, you’ve come across...
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Columbus Food Truck Festival
Cam fastens his *EATbelt and previews some of the food trucks that will be participating in this weekend's Columbus Food Truck Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. For tickets and all information visit ColumbusFoodTruckFest.com.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS superintendent shares message to students with possible teacher strike looming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a deal not yet in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, CCS Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon shared a message Friday with students ahead of the start of the new school year. Bargaining talks broke down between the sides...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
'They should do better,' Groveport Madison parents frustrated with hourslong bus delays
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Groveport Madison are back to class, but some parents told ABC6/FOX28 that their children have been having a difficult time making it to school on time. That's because they said the school buses picking up their kids are either hours late or they...
myfox28columbus.com
Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
myfox28columbus.com
Restored Citizen Summit focuses on re-entry for those touched by justice system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming home and staying home. Hundreds gathered for the annual Restored Citizens Summit - focused on re-entry into the community after time behind bars. Hundreds gathered for Thursday's event at Columbus State, including advocates, re-entry professionals, and those touched by the justice system. Workshops offered...
myfox28columbus.com
Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
myfox28columbus.com
Food Network star Chad Rosenthal serving up signature dish at Columbus Food Truck Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Food Network Star Chef Chad Rosenthal is serving up delicious chicken sandwiches and cooking demonstrations at the Columbus Food Truck Festival. Rosenthal's signature dish, Motel Friend Chicken, beat famous chef Bobby Flay on his series 'Beat Bobby Flay'. Rosenthal will be cooking his famous chicken...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Maverick and Scully from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This adorable pup is a Great Dane and Husky mix. He is about 4 months old. Volunteers at Colony Cats and Dogs said his mother is a Great Dane and his father is a Husky. He will grow up to be a gentle giant as he currently weighs 29 pounds.
myfox28columbus.com
Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Comments / 0