ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, CO

Two Dillon residents with a desire for progress prepare for Dillon Town Council special election in September

By Luke Vidic
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County

Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
Dillon, CO
Government
City
Silverthorne, CO
City
Dillon, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Summit Daily News

Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system

VAIL — Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on...
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#The Dillon Town Council
Summit Daily News

Hiker dies on Thomas Lakes Trail outside of Carbondale

A 35-year-old man died Aug. 12 after passing out while hiking the Thomas Lakes Trail with his girlfriend, who tried to resuscitate him with instructions from Pitkin County dispatchers. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of the unidentified man and will release his name after notifications of...
Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: What will you take with you?

In six weeks, I will publish my last column for the Summit Daily News and then I’ll get in my SUV with Bear and Kiki, my two Newfoundland dogs in the back, and begin the long drive to Maine where I’ve rented a cabin near the sea from October to May.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic

Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Summit Daily News

Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate dips for another week

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate went down in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 103 cases per 100,000 people, down from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Wednesday, Aug. 17, the county totaled 32 new cases. In...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Mix and mingle flavors at Breckenridge, Keystone cocktail events

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. It’s easy to fall into a rut when it comes to food and drink. You find a favorite dish at a restaurant and repeatedly order it without exploring the rest of the menu. At home, a recipe that’s quick and easy to make becomes a reliable staple.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Rodney Barron

Rodney Lee Barron (79) of Dillon, CO, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Chicago, IL to Anita P. Levy and Sanger W. Barron, Rod grew up in Mishawaka, IN. Rod graduated from Purdue University with a degree in cell biology and received his...
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Coloradan sentenced to 45 days in prison in Jan. 6 riot case

A Colorado man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison, three years of probation, $2,500 fine and $500 restitution after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Daniel Michael Morrissey , who was arrested in...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 21

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Bean, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male. Chuppie, 4 months, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy