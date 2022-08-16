Two Dillon residents with a desire for progress prepare for Dillon Town Council special election in September

Read full article on original website
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan Tilton
Fairplay, Colorado, Large Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show, 7/28-7/31Mark Elworth JrFairplay, CO
Summit Daily News
Summit County commissioners to host public hearing on lodging tax and public service funding on Tuesday, Aug. 23
At the Summit Board of County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, a hearing will be held on ballot initiatives for a lodging tax and funding for wildfire and 911 dispatch. The two ballot measures will be included in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8. According to...
Summit Daily News
Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County
Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
Summit Daily News
Former brigadier general and county manager plans to assume the Frisco town manager role this month
Frisco’s hunt for a new town manager has just about concluded after council approved Tom Fisher’s employment agreement Aug. 11. All that’s left is for Fisher — the former county manager, county administrator and brigadier general — to make the move from one Summit County to another.
Summit Daily News
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Servers’ tips are lower, a possible La Nina winter and a vehicle fire on I70
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015. Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, managing partner and partial owner at Sauce on...
Summit Daily News
Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system
VAIL — Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on...
Summit Daily News
Two Denver recovery clinics helping to supplement behavioral health care access in Summit County soon to become neighbors
Editor’s note: The caption of the photo in this story has been updated to correct the location of the clinics. The end of September will bring another milestone for behavioral health access in Summit County. By Sept. 21, there will officially be three medical resources all in one space...
Summit Daily News
Senior, toothless therapy cat in Summit County spreads joy from the comfort of his stroller
Harry Stuart’s second chance at life has brought love to him and happiness to many. Harry is a formerly obese, 15-year-old cat with no teeth. At one point, it may have seemed like life was over for Harry. After 14 years, his owner died and he was surrendered to JJ’s Helping Paws shelter in Cañon City.
Summit Daily News
Hiker dies on Thomas Lakes Trail outside of Carbondale
A 35-year-old man died Aug. 12 after passing out while hiking the Thomas Lakes Trail with his girlfriend, who tried to resuscitate him with instructions from Pitkin County dispatchers. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of the unidentified man and will release his name after notifications of...
Summit Daily News
VSON’s outreach program provides year-round support for young skiers, hockey players and more.
If your kids are involved in after-school sports in either Summit or Eagle Counties, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Rachel Freeman, Outreach Athletic Trainer at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. After all, Freeman acts as a go-between to offer more simplified access to VSON’s free sports...
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: What will you take with you?
In six weeks, I will publish my last column for the Summit Daily News and then I’ll get in my SUV with Bear and Kiki, my two Newfoundland dogs in the back, and begin the long drive to Maine where I’ve rented a cabin near the sea from October to May.
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic
Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
Summit Daily News
Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate dips for another week
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate went down in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 103 cases per 100,000 people, down from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Wednesday, Aug. 17, the county totaled 32 new cases. In...
Summit Daily News
Mix and mingle flavors at Breckenridge, Keystone cocktail events
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. It’s easy to fall into a rut when it comes to food and drink. You find a favorite dish at a restaurant and repeatedly order it without exploring the rest of the menu. At home, a recipe that’s quick and easy to make becomes a reliable staple.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Rodney Barron
Rodney Lee Barron (79) of Dillon, CO, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Chicago, IL to Anita P. Levy and Sanger W. Barron, Rod grew up in Mishawaka, IN. Rod graduated from Purdue University with a degree in cell biology and received his...
Summit Daily News
Coloradan sentenced to 45 days in prison in Jan. 6 riot case
A Colorado man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison, three years of probation, $2,500 fine and $500 restitution after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Daniel Michael Morrissey , who was arrested in...
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 21
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Bean, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male. Chuppie, 4 months, domestic shorthair,...
Summit Daily News
Scrimmage tests Summit football team prior to the start of the season
Editor’s note: An earlier version of the article indicated that the Summit High School football team is in the 4A classification. The Summit High School football team is in the 3A classification. It’s not quite football season in Summit County but on Saturday, Aug. 20 it got a whole...
