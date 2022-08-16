ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

PG&E announces new remote grid systems expansion for rural communities

PASKENTA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announces how they would be expanding their remote grid program to more rural areas with four new stand-alone power systems (SAPS or SPS). “PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire...
PASKENTA, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
ANDERSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Redding, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Business
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
krcrtv.com

Welcome Day 2022 at Shasta College in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — It's the first week of classes at Shasta College. And, on Wednesday, they rolled out the welcome mat for new and returning students on "Welcome Day." Administrators are pleased enrollment is up, slightly, and so is the on-campus presence of students who bring energy missed during the pandemic.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Tax Credit#Solar Electricity#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Wsc Solar And Roofing#Wsc Solar Roofing#Pg E#Reu
krcrtv.com

Focus on Fentanyl Town Hall Meeting

REDDING, CALIF. — Shasta Substance Use Coalition and Shasta Community Health Center partnered with KRCR to hold an important town hall discussion on fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that was traditionally prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Nowadays, there are two types of fentanyl manufactured: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (illicit fentanyl.)
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

A Red Bluff Elementary school set to have new classrooms, replacing portable classrooms

RED BLUFF, Calif. — An elementary school in Red Bluff is getting an upgrade on a few long overdue classrooms. Thanks to voters voting 'YES' on Measure C, it provided school funding to construct and replace outdated infrastructure and replace portable classrooms with new classrooms; Metteer Elementary, located on Kimball, is one of four schools in Red Bluff that will receive the much-needed facility improvements.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Harrismas 2022: the epic water balloon battle rages on

City of Shasta Lake, CA — Most people celebrate a birthday by going out to dinner, or maybe heading out on a fun trip. For a father and daughter in the city of Shasta Lake, their birthday tradition... is a water balloon fight. And over the years, it has ballooned into a town spectacle (pun intended).
SHASTA LAKE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
krcrtv.com

CHP on Thursday's fatal highway accidents, "There's not a lot of room for error on 299"

REDDING, Calif. — Thursday was a busy day for CHP's Northern Division, as the agency handled three separate fatality incidents. Two of the collisions that occurred on Highway 299 were nearly identical: a semi vs. vehicle crash that killed the driver of the vehicle. The third was reported as an early-morning pedestrian vs. vehicle collision off of Highway 273.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Turtle Bay hosts 3rd annual "Walk for Wildlife" fundraiser

REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, it was the 3rd annual “Walk for Wildlife” fundraising event. After finishing their cruise around the Sundial Bridge, participants got to meet the park’s “animal ambassadors,” which included turtles, a snake, owl, fox, and porcupine.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner

ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Comedian Anjelah Johnson to perform live at Redding Civic on Aug. 27

REDDING, Calif. — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be in Redding as part of her 'Who Do I Think I Am?' comedy tour on Saturday, Aug. 27. Johnson became an internet sensation with her viral video Nail Salon, which led to many stand-up, television and film opportunities. That same year, she...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy