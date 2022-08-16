Read full article on original website
PG&E announces new remote grid systems expansion for rural communities
PASKENTA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announces how they would be expanding their remote grid program to more rural areas with four new stand-alone power systems (SAPS or SPS). “PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire...
Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
Red Bluff Union School District works to improve safety for students and staff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — School is in session for students and faculty in the US, and with the climate the country is in; as the violence of school shootings continues to happen on school grounds, how are schools keeping your children safe?. In the wake of violence and school...
Evacuation reduced to warning for Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — As of 5 p.m. Friday night, evacuations in the area of Ziegler Point Road and Forest Service Road 7N04 have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced. All other evacuation warnings from earlier remain in place for the following areas:
Welcome Day 2022 at Shasta College in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — It's the first week of classes at Shasta College. And, on Wednesday, they rolled out the welcome mat for new and returning students on "Welcome Day." Administrators are pleased enrollment is up, slightly, and so is the on-campus presence of students who bring energy missed during the pandemic.
Only incumbent in race: KRCR speaks with Michael Dacquisto ahead of November election
REDDING, Calif. — The election isn't until November, but local campaign signs are already popping up like mushrooms after a heavy rain. You remember heavy rain, don't you?. The deadline for Redding City Council candidates to qualify was at 5 p.m. Wednesday night: Aug. 17. The only incumbent looking...
"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
Firefighters investigating small vegetation fire in Redding on Cedars Road
REDDING, Calif — The Redding Fire Department responded to a report of a vegetation fire behind the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Cedars Road Thursday Aug. 18 at 10:55 p.m. The fire burned approximately 1/4 acre and was under control within five minutes. The fire was determined to...
Focus on Fentanyl Town Hall Meeting
REDDING, CALIF. — Shasta Substance Use Coalition and Shasta Community Health Center partnered with KRCR to hold an important town hall discussion on fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that was traditionally prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Nowadays, there are two types of fentanyl manufactured: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (illicit fentanyl.)
A Red Bluff Elementary school set to have new classrooms, replacing portable classrooms
RED BLUFF, Calif. — An elementary school in Red Bluff is getting an upgrade on a few long overdue classrooms. Thanks to voters voting 'YES' on Measure C, it provided school funding to construct and replace outdated infrastructure and replace portable classrooms with new classrooms; Metteer Elementary, located on Kimball, is one of four schools in Red Bluff that will receive the much-needed facility improvements.
Harrismas 2022: the epic water balloon battle rages on
City of Shasta Lake, CA — Most people celebrate a birthday by going out to dinner, or maybe heading out on a fun trip. For a father and daughter in the city of Shasta Lake, their birthday tradition... is a water balloon fight. And over the years, it has ballooned into a town spectacle (pun intended).
CHP on Thursday's fatal highway accidents, "There's not a lot of room for error on 299"
REDDING, Calif. — Thursday was a busy day for CHP's Northern Division, as the agency handled three separate fatality incidents. Two of the collisions that occurred on Highway 299 were nearly identical: a semi vs. vehicle crash that killed the driver of the vehicle. The third was reported as an early-morning pedestrian vs. vehicle collision off of Highway 273.
Turtle Bay hosts 3rd annual "Walk for Wildlife" fundraiser
REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, it was the 3rd annual “Walk for Wildlife” fundraising event. After finishing their cruise around the Sundial Bridge, participants got to meet the park’s “animal ambassadors,” which included turtles, a snake, owl, fox, and porcupine.
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner
ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
The ageless runner: local WW2 vet turns 99, celebrates with a 5K
REDDING, Calif. — Last month, we shared the story of a local World War II veteran who was the oldest person ever to run coast-to-coast at 93 years young. On Friday, that amazing gentleman turned 99. Ernie Andrus lives in the city of Shasta Lake with one of his...
Comedian Anjelah Johnson to perform live at Redding Civic on Aug. 27
REDDING, Calif. — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be in Redding as part of her 'Who Do I Think I Am?' comedy tour on Saturday, Aug. 27. Johnson became an internet sensation with her viral video Nail Salon, which led to many stand-up, television and film opportunities. That same year, she...
