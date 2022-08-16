Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
Caught on camera: Man wanted for pulling gun on employee at southeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man captured on camera pulling a gun on an employee at a southeast Columbus store. Police said the man walked into a business in the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said he purchased an item and walked toward the exit.
Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Marion police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old early Saturday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of Adams Street. Police say that upon arrival, officers found...
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
COTA employees give back to community, hand out over 9,000 pounds of food this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of COTA employees came together to give back to the community they serve!. Earlier this week, COTA's BELIEVE Employee Resource Group and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handed out over 9,400 pounds of food to people at the Northern Lights Park and Ride, located on Cleveland Avenue.
Barefoot bomb threat suspect taken into custody, charged with making terroristic threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man who threatened from a tree that he had a bomb in downtown Columbus was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Nicholas Goodrich, 44, is charged with making terroristic threats, according to court documents. Columbus police were called downtown at about 3:30...
Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
Franklin County down to yellow on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After spending four weeks in orange, Franklin County has been moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is medium spread of the virus in the county. The move from orange to yellow means the CDC no longer recommends wearing...
Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
Shots fired near Groveport Madison football game cause evacuation
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunshots rang out in the final moments of a Groveport Madison football game Friday night, school officials say. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. Jeff Warner, the Communications and Community Relations Director for the district, said in a message...
OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
'They should do better,' Groveport Madison parents frustrated with hourslong bus delays
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Groveport Madison are back to class, but some parents told ABC6/FOX28 that their children have been having a difficult time making it to school on time. That's because they said the school buses picking up their kids are either hours late or they...
