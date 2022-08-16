ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Marion police searching for 18-year-old murder suspect

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old early Saturday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 500 block of Adams Street. Police say that upon arrival, officers found...
MARION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Popular Grandview restaurant announces permanent closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grandview restaurant announced the closing of its kitchen Thursday. CLEAVER, located along 1st Avenue, stated in a Facebook post that its restaurant closed for good. According to the post, the kitchen wasn't bringing enough guests to its location. Owners said the year had been...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Urgent push for blood donations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There’s an urgent push for blood donations in Columbus right now. The medical director of the blood bank at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said this summer is much worse than years past because people aren't donating as much as they used to. Habiba...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Parents nervous of potential strike at Columbus City School resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time, Columbus City Schools held a resource fair at Fort Hayes high school where thousands of community members took part. The event was focused on getting students of all ages excited and prepared for the start of school. However, parents remain nervous about how the start of the school year will look with a potential strike from teachers looming.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County mask advisory lifted as COVID-19 cases drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health has lifted the indoor mask advisory that was issued in July as COVID-19 cases decline in Franklin County. On Thursday, Franklin County moved down to yellow on the CDC's COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a medium spread of the virus in the county.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Shots fired near Groveport Madison football game cause evacuation

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunshots rang out in the final moments of a Groveport Madison football game Friday night, school officials say. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. Jeff Warner, the Communications and Community Relations Director for the district, said in a message...
GROVEPORT, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU Wexner announces new inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be built in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced it is partnering with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to build and operate a new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital will have 80 beds, replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The facility will be adjacent...
COLUMBUS, OH

