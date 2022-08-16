From a Missoula-kid journalist to longest serving mayor, the community remembers John Engen

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Missoulian editorial: The music of huckleberries
The notes on a musical score look a bit like huckleberries (if you squint just right), and we offer a symphony of whole hucks to Jo May Salonen to serenade her retirement from the Missoula Symphony Association. She took over in 2019 with the job of replacing Darko Butorac, the conductor who propelled our local musicians to heights of professionalism worthy of any city 10 times the size. She succeeded with the selection of Julia Tai — and then plunged into the challenge of preserving an institution founded on social mingling through an unprecedented disease pandemic. Making it through the last two years to see the outpouring of public support at last week’s Symphony in the Park must have been hugely gratifying.
montanarightnow.com
UM leads $10M project for Native American STEM education across the West
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Science Foundation recently awarded $10 million to boost the under representation of Alaska Native and Native American students in STEM disciplines and the workforce. The funding will go towards Cultivating Indigenous Research Communities for Leadership in Education, also known as the CIRCLES Alliance, which will...
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update August 19
Temperatures across Montana warmed into the 80s statewide, with hotter 90s in the west where the mercury was approaching 100 in the Missoula area. Winds were generally ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Skies were clear. The exception is southwest Montana where monsoon moisture was bringing clouds and a few...
montanarightnow.com
Fish habitat fixes in Lolo Forest wrapping up
LOLO – A project to improve fish habitat throughout the Lolo Creek watershed in the Lolo National Forest is wrapping up for the summer. Beginning in mid-July, crews created about 100 logjam structures along targeted sections of East Fork Lolo Creek, Lolo Creek, Granite Creek and Lost Park Creek to help bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Garceau Fire grows to 5,000 acres, no structures currently threatened
The Garceau Fire has grown to 5,000 acres as of an update Friday morning. Currently, no structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place. Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch Roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic. Dozer lines will continue to be completed by Division...
montanarightnow.com
Montana soccer team battles Creighton to draw in opener
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team battled Creighton to a 0-0 draw in its home debut on Thursday afternoon in the Rumble in the Rockies. Creighton finished with five shots on goal to three for the Grizzlies. Camellia Xu made five saves for the hosts. In the first game...
montanarightnow.com
Three and Out: Loyola Rams hope to make noise in Class B
MISSOULA -- After a tough second half to the 2021 season, the Loyola Rams want to turn some heads in Class B. They have a revamped offense with five seniors up front, and a pair of juniors in the backfield, both of whom say the offensive line will be the strength of the Rams this year.
Comments / 0