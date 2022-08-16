From a Missoula-kid journalist to longest serving mayor, the community remembers John Engen

The notes on a musical score look a bit like huckleberries (if you squint just right), and we offer a symphony of whole hucks to Jo May Salonen to serenade her retirement from the Missoula Symphony Association. She took over in 2019 with the job of replacing Darko Butorac, the conductor who propelled our local musicians to heights of professionalism worthy of any city 10 times the size. She succeeded with the selection of Julia Tai — and then plunged into the challenge of preserving an institution founded on social mingling through an unprecedented disease pandemic. Making it through the last two years to see the outpouring of public support at last week’s Symphony in the Park must have been hugely gratifying.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO