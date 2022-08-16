Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Oak Hall edges P.K. Yonge in preseason opener
The high school football season kicked off Friday night as area teams used the preseason contest to prepare for next week’s regular-season opener. Oak Hall (Gainesville) edged the hosting P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (Gainesville), 14-13, in a game that was delayed nearly an hour due to lightning. Both teams...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz prepares for deep playoff run
Last year the Buchholz football team made a deep run in the state playoffs. The Bobcats, who finished 12-2, finished one game shy of their first state championship game appearance since winning the Class 4A state title in 1990. Buchholz defeated Nease (Ponte Vedra) in the region final to advance...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Young Oak Hall team looks for extended playoff run
In the COVID year of 2020, many high school football programs had some decisions to make based on the lack of players. Nowhere was that issue more prevalent than at Oak Hall. The Eagles were coming off an 8-4 season in 2019 where they advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs. But because of a lack of numbers due to COVID, Oak Hall dropped down to 8-man football in 2020 and nearly won a state championship, going 9-1 and losing in the state title game.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Turnpike extension paused, coalition stays wary
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has decided to pause its Northern Turnpike Extension project, citing no viable corridors for the toll road to pass through. The Northern Turnpike Extension website says portions of the four proposed corridors sparked “significant concerns.”. “As a result, [FDOT] has decided to complete...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests Columbia High student with firearm
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student on Thursday who had a firearm inside his vehicle in the Columbia High School (CHS) parking lot. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, a CHS resource deputy arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland for having a firearm in his possession on the Lake City campus.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa
Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Scorpio makes Best Companies list
Florida Trend magazine’s August issue featured the annual Best Companies list, which featured Scorpio ranked 22nd in the Small Companies category. Gainesville-based Scorpio is a construction professional team building to improve communities and cities. The company’s approach, community-centered construction, aims to deliver beautiful buildings for people and owners while keeping their budget in mind.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SBA opens loans for area freeze losses
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making disaster loans available to businesses and organizations that suffered economic losses during the freeze that blanketed North Central Florida in late January. The declaration covers Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam and Union counties. It opens up loans to small businesses,...
