Rochester, MI

Tv20detroit.com

GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne's Mead resident turns 102

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!. Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago. Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners give him 'second chance'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with overseeing the department. In July, an officer in the city's fifth precinct was ordered by his supervisor to take a drug test after he repeatedly showed up late for his shift, according to sources.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit's westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of Grove Street on the city’s west side. One man is dead and another man is...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit woman who worked in WWII bomber factory celebrates 102nd birthday

(WXYZ) — A long-term resident at an assisted living center in Southfield celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. Hester Crawford turned 102nd birthday on August 18th. Her friends at St. Anne's Mead Assisted Living threw her a big party the day before. Crawford was born in Dawson Springs, Kentucky...
DETROIT, MI

