Tv20detroit.com
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
Tv20detroit.com
Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties. According to GLWA the damaged section of pipe will be cut today, Friday, August 19, and be removed via crane on Saturday, August 20.
Tv20detroit.com
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised Great Lakes Water Authority system
(WXYZ) — One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend. The system is crippled. There’s no question about if it’s big if one-third of the system is down. GLWA CEO Suzanne Coffey told 7 Action News, “It is. It is absolutely.”
Tv20detroit.com
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit. "Kia Boys" is a reference to videos circulating on Tik Tok and Youtube, showing exactly how to steal a Kia in less than a minute using a standard USB charger.
Tv20detroit.com
Dream Cruise participants show off labor of love with vintage cars on Woodward Avenue
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year again where the love of cars brings thousands of people together in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise, three-day event, started off with a bang. A father and son duo parked on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale said they found...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit gym raising money for backpacks, supplies for a neighborhood school
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based gym is continuing its mission of bringing the community together and transforming lives. The youth of today are Detroit’s future. And, that’s why helping them get in shape is one of Helen Taylor’s missions in life. "Fitness is so important, it...
Tv20detroit.com
More E. Coli cases reported in Midwest outbreak, CDC says it may link to Wendy's
(WXYZ) — As more illnesses have been reported in the Midwest E. Coli outbreak, the CDC says that 80% of the people interviewed in the investigation reported eating at a Wendy's restaurant the week before their illness started. The CDC is reporting 8 more cases and added two more...
Tv20detroit.com
1965 Mustang Fastback restored to help families of wounded, fallen veterans
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Millions of car enthusiasts once again got a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of motor vehicles as the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise takes place across metro Detroit. Downtown Ferndale was another great spot for Dream Cruisers. Among all the hustle and...
Tv20detroit.com
Electric vehicles spark interest ahead of the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an age of stricter emission standards and a faster transition to electric vehicles, Dream Cruisers are now sharing their take on the latest cars and trucks to hit the market. With more carmakers focusing on creating electric vehicles, proud car enthusiasts are talking...
Tv20detroit.com
'This is not a queer virus': Monkeypox vaccine demand outweighing supply as cases climb
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan surpassed 100 monkeypox cases this week. Metro Detroit health leaders say demand for the vaccine is far outweighing supply. Concerns are being raised about whether it is safe to gather in large settings, especially when not everyone is protected. "I think...
Tv20detroit.com
How have Michigan schools spent federal COVID dollars so far?
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts around southeast Michigan were awarded billions from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Action News checked in with several districts around metro Detroit to see how they’ve decided to spend discretionary federal aid, including...
Tv20detroit.com
Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!. Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago. Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited...
Tv20detroit.com
Remembering Madisyn Baldwin: Community creates memorial for Oxford shooting victim
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Depot Park is in the heart of downtown Clarkston, a place that’s special to the family of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. It will now be home to a one-of-a-kind memorial after she was lost to the Oxford High School shooting. “Madisyn was in school in...
Tv20detroit.com
Jay Leno unveils vehicle inspired by Sam Walton at the Woodward Dream Cruise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Television host, comedian and writer Jay Leno unveils vehicle inspired by Sam Walton at this years Woodward Dream Cruise. The vehicle, a labor of love, is rooted in Leno’s love of Detroit’s automotive legacy and American manufacturing. “One thing I like the...
Tv20detroit.com
Out of Wheelchairs and Into Muscle Cars - nonprofit gives 100 free Dream Cruise rides
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Danny’s Miracle Angel Network or D-MAN is back again for year 10 handing over the passenger seat for a passionate opportunity for people with disabilities to cruise Woodward Avenue. D-MAN is giving about 100 people living with disabilities like paraplegia, quadriplegia, traumatic head...
Tv20detroit.com
Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan drops to 4th most expensive state for auto insurance, new report finds
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is no longer the most expensive state for auto insurance, according to a new report. Insure.com released its annual report on car insurance rates by state, ranking Michigan fourth most expensive in the nation. Michigan, which was ranked second most expensive in 2021, now follows...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners give him 'second chance'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with overseeing the department. In July, an officer in the city's fifth precinct was ordered by his supervisor to take a drug test after he repeatedly showed up late for his shift, according to sources.
Tv20detroit.com
2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit’s westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of Grove Street on the city’s west side. One man is dead and another man is...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit woman who worked in WWII bomber factory celebrates 102nd birthday
(WXYZ) — A long-term resident at an assisted living center in Southfield celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. Hester Crawford turned 102nd birthday on August 18th. Her friends at St. Anne's Mead Assisted Living threw her a big party the day before. Crawford was born in Dawson Springs, Kentucky...
