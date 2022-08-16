ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
CBS News

Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after billionaire Ryan Cohen dumps stake

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price cratered this week, leaving many investors who lapped up shares of the struggling home goods retailer to choking losses. But at least two investors have walked away with millions in gains after selling their stake in the company before the bottom fell out. One is Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, while the other — and more surprisingly — is a college student at the University of Southern California.
US News and World Report

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Wins OK to Buy 50% Occidental Stake

(Reuters) -A U.S. energy regulator on Friday gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, permission to buy up to 50% of oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp's common stock. Occidental's share price soared 9.9%, closing up $6.41 at $71.29, after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: GM dividend update, Bed Bath & Beyond craters, futures slide

Coverage for this event has ended. An Atlanta-area jury has ordered Ford Motor to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages in connection with the 2014 death of a Georgia couple, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The wrongful death verdict is the largest in state history, and unanimous, the report said. The...
The Associated Press

Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles after influential investor exits

NEW YORK (AP) — The newest meme stock on Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond, tumbled even further in after-hours trading Thursday after a high-profile activist investor confirmed that he’s bailed out of the stock. Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who helped ignite a couple of meme stocks to jaw-dropping heights, confirmed in a filing with U.S. regulators that he no longer owns any shares or options related to Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock. The move disappointed hordes of smaller-pocketed and novice investors, who had piled into the stock amid hopes Cohen could turn around the company’s struggling finances, or at least send its stock on a moonshot like GameStop’s early last year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock dropped 42% in after-hours trading, after it had already sank nearly 20% during the regular session to close at $18.55. The steep drop follows a monstrous run from $5.77 at the start of the month to $23.08 on Tuesday, which Wall Street analysts saw as irrational.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other elite investors just revealed their Q2 stock portfolios. Here are 7 key trades they made.

Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors...
Benzinga

Insiders Selling Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Other Stocks

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
CBS News

U.S. stocks slide as investors await details on next Fed hike

Stocks are falling on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track to break a four-week winning streak. After a mixed bag of corporate earnings, more solid jobs data and a steady retail sales report, investors may already be looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming next week for indications of when and how much the U.S. central bank might raise its main borrowing rate.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Masimo and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot reported a quarterly profit of $5.05 per share, 11 cents above estimates, with revenue and comparable store sales also topping Street forecasts. However, the number of customer transactions fell during the quarter. Home Depot moved between gains and losses in premarket trading.
