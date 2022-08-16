Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
biztoc.com
Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, a contrast with bank CDs. Individual investors may want to consider following Buffett’s lead now that they are yielding as much as 3%.
Warren Buffett Just Increased His Position in This Stock by 234%
The Oracle of Omaha tripled his position in this undervalued online bank.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
These Buffett-backed stocks look like long-term winners.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after billionaire Ryan Cohen dumps stake
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price cratered this week, leaving many investors who lapped up shares of the struggling home goods retailer to choking losses. But at least two investors have walked away with millions in gains after selling their stake in the company before the bottom fell out. One is Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, while the other — and more surprisingly — is a college student at the University of Southern California.
Surprise: Warren Buffett Dumps 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Huge Dividends
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway surprisingly have unloaded four top blue chip stocks, three of which pay massive dividends. Patient investors who like dividends may do well with Verizon and these other fallen Buffett angels.
US News and World Report
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Wins OK to Buy 50% Occidental Stake
(Reuters) -A U.S. energy regulator on Friday gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, permission to buy up to 50% of oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp's common stock. Occidental's share price soared 9.9%, closing up $6.41 at $71.29, after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: GM dividend update, Bed Bath & Beyond craters, futures slide
Coverage for this event has ended. An Atlanta-area jury has ordered Ford Motor to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages in connection with the 2014 death of a Georgia couple, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The wrongful death verdict is the largest in state history, and unanimous, the report said. The...
Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles after influential investor exits
NEW YORK (AP) — The newest meme stock on Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond, tumbled even further in after-hours trading Thursday after a high-profile activist investor confirmed that he’s bailed out of the stock. Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who helped ignite a couple of meme stocks to jaw-dropping heights, confirmed in a filing with U.S. regulators that he no longer owns any shares or options related to Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock. The move disappointed hordes of smaller-pocketed and novice investors, who had piled into the stock amid hopes Cohen could turn around the company’s struggling finances, or at least send its stock on a moonshot like GameStop’s early last year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock dropped 42% in after-hours trading, after it had already sank nearly 20% during the regular session to close at $18.55. The steep drop follows a monstrous run from $5.77 at the start of the month to $23.08 on Tuesday, which Wall Street analysts saw as irrational.
Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other elite investors just revealed their Q2 stock portfolios. Here are 7 key trades they made.
Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors...
Insiders Selling Bed Bath & Beyond And 3 Other Stocks
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
biztoc.com
Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Oil is one of the best natural hedges out there. Buffett first invested...
U.S. stocks slide as investors await details on next Fed hike
Stocks are falling on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track to break a four-week winning streak. After a mixed bag of corporate earnings, more solid jobs data and a steady retail sales report, investors may already be looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming next week for indications of when and how much the U.S. central bank might raise its main borrowing rate.
Alibaba Gains, EV Stocks Lose Shine: Hong Kong Traders Keenly Await Tencent Earnings
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened in the green on Wednesday, gaining 0.3% in morning trade as investors keenly await Tencent’s earnings, along with the New Zealand central bank rate decision. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA 0.5%. JD.com Inc JD 0.6%. Baidu...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Deere, Foot Locker, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Deere (DE) – Deere slid 5.2% in premarket trading after the heavy equipment maker missed quarterly earnings estimates despite higher-than-expected sales. Deere earned $6.16 per share, below the consensus estimate of $6.69, as it successfully implemented price hikes but also faced higher costs. The company also cut its full-year forecast.
Earnings Previews: JD.com, KE Holdings, Macy’s, Medtronic
Before markets open on Tuesday, these four companies (one a Dividend Aristocrat) are on deck to report quarterly results.
FOXBusiness
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond soars after investor Ryan Cohen's latest bets
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc surged 60% to a near five-month high in volatile trading on Tuesday, as retail investors flocked to the stock after a filing revealed activist investor Ryan Cohen's latest bet on the home goods retailer. The stock rose as much as 78.8% to $28.60...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Masimo and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot reported a quarterly profit of $5.05 per share, 11 cents above estimates, with revenue and comparable store sales also topping Street forecasts. However, the number of customer transactions fell during the quarter. Home Depot moved between gains and losses in premarket trading.
