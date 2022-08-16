ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Border Patrol seizes over $3M of meth during traffic stop

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfkom_0hIUZtoI00

CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Friday arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of smuggling 106 pounds of methamphetamine, officials said.

Around 10:53 p.m., authorities received a report of a vehicle suspected of possessing drugs located in a restaurant parking lot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a release Monday.

Upon arrival, border agents were observing from a safe distance when a person entered the Chevy Silverado and left the scene, according to CBP. Authorities followed the vehicle near Cole Boulevard, where they pulled over the vehicle and the suspect then attempted to run away.

Man stabbed to death in National City

The man was arrested and taken to the Calexico Border Patrol station for further processing.

In the vehicle, border agents noticed modifications to the rear back seats, finding nine packages of methamphetamine worth over $3 million, CBP confirmed.

The vehicle and narcotics were seized by authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

City of Calexico reacts to Mexicali violence

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calexico, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kyma.com

Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
YUMA, AZ
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Smuggling#Chevy#Cbp#Nexstar Media Inc
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats Edge Scripps Ranch

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Union High football team took advantage of two third-quarter touchdowns and beat Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-20, at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. The Wildcats broke open a 13-13 halftime tie with two rushing touchdowns in the period to build a 27-13...
BRAWLEY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy