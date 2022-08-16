ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D51 School Safety Standards

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320fmi_0hIUZpHO00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — D51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said district security officers have completed two 16-hour active shooter training sessions since June of this year.

On top of that Shockley said D51 and local law enforcement meet with all the school resource officers quarterly and at the beginning of each school year.

In a 2019 school safety video posted on the D51 website, they explain the difference between a lockdown and shelter in place.

  • Lockdown
    • If someone reports, or there is, a potential threat inside, outside, or near the school
    • All doors are locked
    • No one leaves
  • Shelter in Place
    • Law enforcement activity or public safety concerns around the school
    • Outside doors are locked
    • Students might not even be aware of shelter in place happening
