Motorcyclist killed in crash with car
SAN DIEGO – A 34-year-old man was killed Monday when his motorcycle crashed into a car in the Palm City neighborhood, authorities said.
The collision happened around 1:43 p.m. in the 2500 block of Coronado Avenue, San Diego Police stated in a release. As the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound, he collided with the back of a vehicle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. The 52-year-old driver in the vehicle was not hurt.
SDPD is investigating the incident to determine if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
