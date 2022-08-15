Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin attends Auburn-Hoover high school football game
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kes attended the AHSAA Kickoff Classic between Auburn H.S. and Hoover on Friday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Harsin's son, Davis, is Auburn's backup quarterback. He's a three-star in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports. ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League World Series scores 2022: Updated bracket, results, how to watch LLWS games live
Baseball is at its purest in Williamsport. That's clear from the number of people who pack the hillsides overlooking Lamade Stadium, hoping to get a glimpse of some of the best young players in the world at the Little League World Series. This year's competition is unlike any other. The...
