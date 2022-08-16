Read full article on original website
WJLA
Volunteer firefighter called 'hero' after rescuing 3 from Ireland's Four Courts crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Timo Klotz, a volunteer firefighter in Fairfax County, Va. is being hailed a hero by many after he helped to rescue several people from the Ireland's Four Court fire in Arlington last week. Klotz was not in uniform when he rescued three people trapped under...
WJLA
Inspector assesses damage inside Arlington pub Ireland's Four Courts after fiery crash
Inspectors made it inside Ireland's Four Courts Thursday to determine the extent of the damage almost a week after a fiery car crash in Arlington, Virginia. One of the inspectors told 7News an expansion built onto the rear of the pub was not affected by the fire that followed the crash.
WJLA
Stafford Co. man arrested for firing weapon in parking lot following dispute with coworker
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An upset employee at a Stafford County business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Police learned an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans, of Bealeton, was extremely irate and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
WJLA
Man in 'Playboy' shirt assaults woman in Gaithersburg apartment building: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for a man they said allegedly assaulted a woman in a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County police, the alleged assault happened around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Colston Drive. When officers responded to the call, they...
WJLA
Police: Arrest made in 1993 murder of DC woman
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Washington DC woman that happened nearly 30 years. The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday the arrest of 58-year-old William Ransford in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Debra McManus. Police say McManus was found unconscious...
WJLA
Firefighter and three children among 5 injured in drunk driving accident
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A man is behind bars after five people were injured in a drunk driving accident on Friday night. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya crashed into the back of a fire truck responding to a separate accident along I-95 near mile marker 134.5. Deputies say the crash injured three children and another passenger in Rodriguez-Montoya's vehicle and a firefighter.
WJLA
Man shot and killed outside gas station in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead outside of a gas station early Sunday morning. According to the Pince George's Couty Police Department, the shooting happened at a gas station near the 1330 block of Ritchie Road around 2:45 a.m.
WJLA
Police locate 77-year-old man who went missing from Waldorf, Md. bowling alley
WALDORF, Md. — UPDATE: James has been found! Charles County Sheriff's Office told 7News at 11:50 p.m., James Courtney was found safe. Charles County officers spent Saturday night searching for James Courtney, 77, whom they say walked away from the AMF Bowling Alley in Waldorf, Md. at 7:10 p.m. Saturday evening.
WJLA
1 dead after several shots fired inside Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a reported shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday, according to Hyattsville Police Department. 7News Reporter Brad Bell is at the scene of the mall and said sources told him several shots were fired in...
WJLA
20-year-old man assaulted, abducted 16-year-old girl; Leesburg PD now looking for both
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A 20-year-old man assaulted and abducted a 16-year-old girl, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police said the pair are now missing and is looking for help finding them. Friday around 9:30 p.m., Leesburg police received a call for a suspicious event at a residence on...
WJLA
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of Chase Poole at DC's Moechella street festival
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Chase Poole at Northwest D.C.'s Moechella street festival in June. MPD says the 15-year-old boy, a Northeast, D.C. resident, is charged with first degree murder while armed. Poole was killed after...
WJLA
71-year-old woman shot to death in Lanham, police say she wasn't intended target
LANHAM, Md. — A 71-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday night in Prince George's County and police say that she wasn't the shooter's intended target. Deborah Armstrong of Bladensburg was killed while riding in a car in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway Thursday night around 9 p.m. Police say a shooting took place involving two vehicles and that Armstrong, who was a passenger in an uninvolved vehicle, was hit by gunfire.
WJLA
Police searching for suspect linked to deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police Department needs the public help to identify a suspect they say opened fire and killed a man inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Md. on Thursday. The department is offering an award of up to $25,000 for information leading...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Charles Co. neighborhood left with flooded streets, sinkholes after heavy rain
WALDORF, Md. — A sudden downpour Wednesday in Waldorf, Md. flooded a section of Pinefield Drive in the Pinefield community. The impact was four feet deep. A resident captured a video of a Charles County bus driving right into the water and becoming stuck. That resident, Stacy Currie, said it has flooded on occasion for years but this was the second time in a week.
WJLA
270 SB partially shut down in Montgomery County after collision causes car to flip over
Montgomery County, Md. — I-270 southbound in Montgomery County has been reduced to two lanes after a two-car collision Friday night left one vehicle flipped upside down. The incident took place around 7 p.m. in the main lanes of traffic (not local lanes) just prior to the exit for Route 28. Only minor injuries were reported.
WJLA
Woodbridge resident falls asleep cooking, causes apartment fire displacing 11 people
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Crews responded to a fire in Woodbridge early Thursday morning they say was caused by someone falling asleep while cooking. Units were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the 13000 block of Tanazari Way for a reported apartment fire. Crews arrived to find a kitchen fire extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler.
WJLA
3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
WJLA
Charles County mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Charles County, Maryland mother was arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities said. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 30, 2020, officers responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island for the report of a person not breathing. Officers found Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, 18, on her bed, officials said she was deceased.
WJLA
Back to school donations pour in for Afghan refugees in Virginia who fled Taliban rule
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Friday night volunteers gathered to organize school supplies for Northern Virginia children in need. “Everything you can see on a school supply list, a-to-z," said volunteer Mora Farhad. These donations are going to hundreds of families who fled war-torn Afghanistan in the last year,...
WJLA
SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
