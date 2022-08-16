ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
wtaw.com

Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions

A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
CW33

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
THRALL, TX
KBTX.com

Ride-share drivers staying aware of their safety after murder of Uber driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The busiest time of the year is about to begin for ride-share drivers as students start returning to town to begin the fall semester. After the murder of an Uber driver in Bryan, drivers are doing what they can to not put themselves in situations where they could be hurt.
kwhi.com

DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION

A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
DIME BOX, TX
kwhi.com

7-YEAR-OLD GIRL FROM BRYAN FOUND SAFE AFTER AMBER ALERT; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Update @ 6:20 a.m. Thursday: The Bryan Police Department reports 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina has been found safe in Jim Hogg County, near the U.S./Mexico border. The suspect, 36-year-old Pedro Aranda Jimenez, is now in custody for a warrant in relation to the case. Original Story @ 4 p.m....
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas girl abducted, possibly headed to Mexico border

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station on Tuesday. Ana Cristina Torres Medina has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Bryan Police Department. She is possibly in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate HBY0222. They are also possibly headed […]
fox44news.com

Victim, suspect in Bryan murder investigation identified

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim and suspect in the Bryan murder investigation have been identified by police. Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of W Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to have been dropped off at this location.
fox44news.com

Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
