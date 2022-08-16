Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Police officer and resident shot in Bryan, Suspect dies from self-inflected gunshot during pursuit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including a police officer, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. No names have been released at this time but the suspect was on Facebook live when he...
KBTX.com
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
KBTX.com
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
wtaw.com
Three Roommates And A Friend Are Arrested By College Station Police On Multiple Drug Charges
College Station police conducting a search of a home on Wednesday led to the arrests of three roommates and a friend on drug charges. Officers found in the home, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, THC, and marijuana. The arrest report for 23 year old Nickolas Elko stated he sold candy bars containing...
wtaw.com
Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions
A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
KBTX.com
Ride-share drivers staying aware of their safety after murder of Uber driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The busiest time of the year is about to begin for ride-share drivers as students start returning to town to begin the fall semester. After the murder of an Uber driver in Bryan, drivers are doing what they can to not put themselves in situations where they could be hurt.
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl abducted from College Station hospital found safe
A 7-year-old girl was abducted from a College Station hospital and is in serious danger of death or bodily injury, according to an AMBER Alert. She was later found okay.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Jailed On A Drug Charge Now Accused Of Two Vehicle Burglaries
A College Station man who has been in jail for more than three months on a drug charge now faces misdemeanor charges in Brazos County district court of committing two vehicle burglaries. Arrest reports released by College Station police on Tuesday say 27 year old Antonio Wilson and an unidentified...
kwhi.com
DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION
A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
kwhi.com
7-YEAR-OLD GIRL FROM BRYAN FOUND SAFE AFTER AMBER ALERT; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Update @ 6:20 a.m. Thursday: The Bryan Police Department reports 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina has been found safe in Jim Hogg County, near the U.S./Mexico border. The suspect, 36-year-old Pedro Aranda Jimenez, is now in custody for a warrant in relation to the case. Original Story @ 4 p.m....
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds 'out of precaution'
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds "out of precaution" as authorities searched for the suspect in an attempted burglary.
kgns.tv
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over. After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old...
Texas girl abducted, possibly headed to Mexico border
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station on Tuesday. Ana Cristina Torres Medina has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Bryan Police Department. She is possibly in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate HBY0222. They are also possibly headed […]
Central Texas father scales over 20 feet into creek to rescue son: Report
Police said the young man - who is reported to work 12-plus-hour shifts - had driven off a bridge while on his way home.
UPDATE: Texas girl found near Mexico border after abduction
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An AMBER Alert was canceled Wednesday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station. Police said the child was found safe in Hogg County near the Mexico border. Authorities said an investigation was ongoing. Ana Cristina Torres Medina was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, according to the […]
fox44news.com
Victim, suspect in Bryan murder investigation identified
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim and suspect in the Bryan murder investigation have been identified by police. Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of W Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who appeared to have been dropped off at this location.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
fox44news.com
Police held at bay at overnight standoff in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: College Station Police officers responded to the residence for a welfare concern. The situation was later resolved, and there is no danger to the public. College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
