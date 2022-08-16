As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO