San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment

SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Lost Boys (1987) 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion

SAN ANTONIO - Check it out, some of the cast from a classic 80s movie was in San Antonio to celebrate a milestone anniversary. It’s been 35 years since the Lost Boys hit theaters in 1987! Fans of the film filled up the Wonderland of the Americas Mall to see Corey Feldman and Jason Patric for a 2-day event called Summer of Santa Carla.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville

As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man accused of punching his own mother in the face

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he was accused of hurting his own mother, police said. According to arrest records, 52-year-old Mark Duncan punched his 79-year-old mother in the face, causing her glasses to fly off. Duncan then allegedly pushed her to the floor. Police say the victim...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

