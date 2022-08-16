Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
foxsanantonio.com
Witte Museum hosts 'Make-A-Wish Gala' to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses
SAN ANTONIO – The Annual Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas Gala is taking place in San Antonio this year. 'Wishes Under the Stars' will be a the Witte Museum Saturday, August 20th. The non-profit Make-A-Wish Foundation helps grant wishes to children with a critical illnesses. The wishes are life-changing...
foxsanantonio.com
South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
foxsanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Here's why a quarter of home-purchase agreements are being called off in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — New homes may be popping up across San Antonio but some of them will be sitting empty. Turns out, San Antonio is right at the top when it comes to cancelling new home builds. Construction is a familiar sight as far as the eye can see...
foxsanantonio.com
'No words': children left at a wrong stop. Here's why officials say it won't happen again
SAN ANTONIO — A father tells us he desperately searched for his four young children after they were dropped off at the wrong bus stop and missing for more than an hour. He said officials are short on drivers. So we went to find out what's being done to stop this from happening again.
foxsanantonio.com
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
foxsanantonio.com
'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends
SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office reveals new title for its' Law Enforcement Annex
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sherriff's Office has officially unveiled the new name for its Law Enforcement Annex. Previously named the Quarry Oaks Law Enforcement Annex, it's now called the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Floyd M. Cardenas Law Enforcement Annex. Friday, August 19, is the first anniversary of the...
foxsanantonio.com
Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment
SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are investigating after finding dead man with major head trauma downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores at a Bexar County Parking Garage. Police say that they got a call saying they think...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
The Lost Boys (1987) 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion
SAN ANTONIO - Check it out, some of the cast from a classic 80s movie was in San Antonio to celebrate a milestone anniversary. It’s been 35 years since the Lost Boys hit theaters in 1987! Fans of the film filled up the Wonderland of the Americas Mall to see Corey Feldman and Jason Patric for a 2-day event called Summer of Santa Carla.
foxsanantonio.com
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
foxsanantonio.com
Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville
As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Man accused of punching his own mother in the face
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he was accused of hurting his own mother, police said. According to arrest records, 52-year-old Mark Duncan punched his 79-year-old mother in the face, causing her glasses to fly off. Duncan then allegedly pushed her to the floor. Police say the victim...
foxsanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
foxsanantonio.com
57-year old mother 'clinging to life' after deputies arrest her 3 children for neglect
A woman is in critical condition and the sheriff says she may not make it. On Thursday, Deputies arrested her three children in what the sheriff's office is calling a severe case of abuse. 37-year old Oscar Dominguez maintained his innocence while in handcuffs after being taken into custody. Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
Council proposal would give seniors a chance to lower property taxes
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio officials now pushing a proposal that will give property tax credits to seniors for volunteer work. This comes as everyone is feeling a wallop in the wallet during record inflation. Gas prices, cost of goods, and taxes -- everything is on the rise. The city...
Comments / 1