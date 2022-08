ADA — The Ohio Northern men's tennis team will open its 2022 fall schedule on Sept. 3 at home against Adrian (Mich.) at the West Campus Courts. Northern will also compete at the Hope (Mich.) Invitational Sept. 16-17, at home against Cedarville on Sept. 21, at the ITA Central Regional Tournament at St.Louis, Mo., Sept. 23-24, at the Denison Invitational on Sept. 24-25 and will host the new ONU 2 of 3 Challenge Oct. 1-2.

