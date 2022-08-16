Read full article on original website
OUR OPINION: Sioux City school building plan has come to fruition
The start of the new school year in the Sioux City school district Tuesday marks not only the debut of the new Hunt Elementary School, but also an important milestone for Iowa's third largest district. With the opening of the midtown neighborhood school, the district has achieved its decades-long goal...
Seven candidates vying for vacant Sioux City school board seat
SIOUX CITY — Seven individuals have submitted letters of interest for the vacant Sioux City Community Board of Education position. The candidates include former Sioux City School board member Flora Lee, former school board candidates Chad Krastel and Joshua Potter, former educator and district counselor Bernie Scolaro and community members Maria Rundquist, Eric Boe and Brian Miller.
LETTER: De Witt listens to residents on wind turbines
Thank you Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt for seeking a larger property setback for possible MidAmerican wind turbines in Woodbury County. Thank you for not only taking the time to listen to Woodbury County residents with their concerns over the project. but actually following through and sharing those concerns with the big energy representatives. You are truly committed to serving the people and it shows.
New Sioux City School District Superintendent and Associate Superintendent discuss plans for new year
SIOUX CITY — The two new leaders of the Sioux City Community School District want to guide with positivity and a "glass half full" mentality. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine and Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus said they have a positive outlook on life and want to bring that attitude to the work they do. Both started in their new positions at the beginning of July.
SUZAN STEWART: Consider signing up as an election precinct worker in Iowa
It is an honor to join the Journal's Regulars rotation. I hope that I can write columns that are as thoughtful and interesting as the ones that I have enjoyed for years. For my first column, I tried to think of a political topic that would be of common concern to both political parties and also not too controversial. Usually that is a difficult, if not impossible, task. Then I learned that Aug. 16 has been designated as Help America Vote Day and National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. While this designation will never be added to the official list of paid days off for workers, it is worth paying attention to this effort. According to Iowa's Secretary of State, Paul Pate, Iowa needs about 10,000 poll workers. The need for workers is greater for general elections such as that upcoming on November 8.
2022 Sgt. Floyd Burial Reenactment Ceremony in Sioux City pays tribute to past and present
SIOUX CITY -- Sgt. Floyd Memorial reenactors ended the first day of the annual Sioux City event with a recreation of the burial ceremony for Sgt. Charles Floyd Jr., a 21-year-old member of the Lewis & Clark Expedition who likely died from complications caused by a ruptured appendix on Aug. 20, 1804, not far from the monument that now bears his name.
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,900
Chestnut Hill Development. New build Northside townhouse has a modern design with an open concept. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, quartz countertops with double sinks. Living room/kitchen features hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry has plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage. Large dining area spills out into a custom 10x24 deck to incorporate outdoor living space. Kitchen has a modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, island, and stainless steel appliances that provide that move in ready, functional open concept kitchen. The walkout lower level adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, and full bath. There is a unfinished bonus room that can be finished upon request. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and mulch landscaping. No HOA fees. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Estimated completion Spring 2023. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify measurements. Disclosure: Listing agent related to general contractor.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
From the Archives
Floyd Memorial Meeting: The annual meeting of the Floyd Memorial Association was held at Marks & Mould for the election of officers and other business. The Association is working through the process of erecting a monument in memory Sgt. Charles Floyd, the member of the Lewis and Clark expedition who died and was buried on a bluff south of what is now Sioux City.
61-year-old South Sioux City resident shot by police pleads not guilty to all charges
DAKOTA CITY — A man shot by South Sioux City police has pleaded not guilty to felony charges in connection with the incident. Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, waived his preliminary hearing and entered a written plea of not guilty Friday in Dakota County Court to felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun.
WATCH NOW: Families visit Lewis and Clark encampment recreation
Brad Holder of Hinton, playing Sgt. Nathaniel Pryor, talks about the Native American artifacts that would have been collected by Lewis and Clark. Dwight Peters from Ames, who plays Private John Potts talks about a replica of a musket during the recreation of the Lewis and Clark Encampment in Sioux City.
WATCH NOW: Sgt. Bluff Fareway worker wins state fair grocery bagging contest
Nolan McGregor talks about winning the Iowa State Fair's grocery bagging contest during an interview Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Fareway grocery store in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. McGregor will advance to compete in a national contest.
WATCH NOW: "Turn of the Sea" exhibit opens Saturday at Sioux City Art Center
Guest curator Karen Emenhiser-Harris discusses a solo exhibit by artist Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez that will be on display at the Sioux City Art Center. The exhibit, Turn of the Sea, is rooted in the Lincoln, Nebraska, artist's Colombian ancestry and uses decorative art to understand the structures of colonialism and racial identity. The exhibit opens to the public on Aug. 20.
Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for theft of benefits
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Friday to four months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $92,000 in federal benefits during a 10-year span. Margaret Ortega, 45, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds.
Siouxland Humane Society to host 20th annual Pets on Parade
SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Humane Society will host its 20th annual "Pets on Parade" timed 5K run/1 mile walk on Sept. 17 at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K run, which begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. walk.
Sioux City Explorers welcome back catcher Dylan Kelly for fourth time
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers brought back another familiar face last week, and in Thursday’s 7-2 loss to Lincoln at Lewis and Clark Park, catcher Dylan Kelly drove in a run. Kelly was acquired in a trade last Saturday from Milwaukee for a player to be...
Two arrested after State Patrol finds 20 pounds of meth buried in northeast Nebraska field
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine, three grams of fentanyl and a stolen cattle prod in a field. Residents of rural Winside, a town of just over 600 people northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people...
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (57) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $1,275,000
Fantastic custom built ranch home situated on one of the best lots in Dakota Dunes!! This home is the perfect blend of traditional and modern concepts to create one of the most unique homes in the area. The outdoor living space is incredible in this property with multiple areas to entertain your guests. The concrete covered patio features and outdoor kitchen, gas fireplace, outdoor TV, and stunning views of hole #5. Cool off in the 40x20 saltwater pool with water features, or warm up at the outdoor gas fire pit while taking in a sunset. The massive main level features an open concept with high end finishes throughout. The gourmet kitchen includes a large leather stamped granite island, massive side by side fridge \ freezer, custom cabinetry, a 10x8 butler's pantry, and brick backsplash. Escape to your own wing of the house and enter the master suite impressive in size and function. The master bath boasts heated tile floors, dual vanities, walk in tile shower, heated towel bars, soaking tub, and a huge walk in closet. Main level also includes an office, two additional bedrooms, full bath, and a mudroom off the garage. The finished lower level features a custom wet bar, 2 beds with a jack and jill bath, huge family area, a guest half bath, and a half bath right off the pool deck. The heated oversized garage is perfect for all your toys with over 1500sf of space. This smart home also features savant automation to control home components including whole house audio system inside and out. This is a one of a kind property on an ultra premium lot. All you have to do is move in and enjoy so Don't Delay!!!!
Nebraska State Troopers unearth 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Winside, Nebraska
WINSIDE, Neb. — What began with reports of suspicious individuals going through private property on Wednesday morning, ended with Nebraska State Troopers digging up approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine and three grams of fentanyl in a field near the village of Winside, Nebraska. According to a report from the...
