Fantastic custom built ranch home situated on one of the best lots in Dakota Dunes!! This home is the perfect blend of traditional and modern concepts to create one of the most unique homes in the area. The outdoor living space is incredible in this property with multiple areas to entertain your guests. The concrete covered patio features and outdoor kitchen, gas fireplace, outdoor TV, and stunning views of hole #5. Cool off in the 40x20 saltwater pool with water features, or warm up at the outdoor gas fire pit while taking in a sunset. The massive main level features an open concept with high end finishes throughout. The gourmet kitchen includes a large leather stamped granite island, massive side by side fridge \ freezer, custom cabinetry, a 10x8 butler's pantry, and brick backsplash. Escape to your own wing of the house and enter the master suite impressive in size and function. The master bath boasts heated tile floors, dual vanities, walk in tile shower, heated towel bars, soaking tub, and a huge walk in closet. Main level also includes an office, two additional bedrooms, full bath, and a mudroom off the garage. The finished lower level features a custom wet bar, 2 beds with a jack and jill bath, huge family area, a guest half bath, and a half bath right off the pool deck. The heated oversized garage is perfect for all your toys with over 1500sf of space. This smart home also features savant automation to control home components including whole house audio system inside and out. This is a one of a kind property on an ultra premium lot. All you have to do is move in and enjoy so Don't Delay!!!!

DAKOTA DUNES, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO