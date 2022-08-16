ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Commonwealth University-Lock Haven (formerly LHU) preps for new school year

LOCK HAVEN, PA – For the first time in its more than 150-year history, Lock Haven University is no longer a stand-alone, state-owned school. Formerly known as LHU, the Lock Haven based school as of this school year is now part of the integrated Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Per state directive, Lock Haven has been integrated with Mansfield and Bloomsburg universities to create the new configuration.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Severe storm warning posted

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lock Haven, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lock Haven, PA
Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
therecord-online.com

HELP for Pets to hold Anniversary Celebration

HELP (Hardship Emergency Loan Program) for Pets will be holding their 12th Anniversary Celebration in Canal Park, Lock Haven on September 11 at 2:00 p.m. HELP for Pets is a non profit organization that provides interest free loans to qualifying Clinton County residents that cannot afford an emergency life saving medical procedure for their pet. To date they have “helped” 162 pets with loans totaling more than $86,000.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#City Hall#Fire Hose#City Council#The Hope Hose Station
therecord-online.com

DuMM, lantern display close out Lock Haven 2022 concerts on the river

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will have its final Floating Stage concert Saturday. DuMM will kick off the final concert at 6:30 p.m. at the J. Doyle Corman Amphitheatre, and at 8:30 p.m., Downtown Lock Haven will have their display of Floating Lanterns, while the music finishes out at 9 p.m.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager

Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
SUNBURY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
MONTGOMERY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Felon found with rifle, ammo, and homemade suppressor

Berwick, Pa. — A woman with a felony drug conviction was caught driving with a modified AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say. Kimberly Jeanne Grose, 39, pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiring to sell drugs in Columbia County, according to court records. That means she's prohibited from possessing a firearm, noted Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Zoshak. Zoshak pulled Grose over on July 27 around 1 p.m....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
wkok.com

Northumberland PD: Two Men Beaten After Stealing Money

NORTHUMBERLAND – Police say two men stole some money from another man in Northumberland, and later the victim assaulted the two thieves. Court documents say arrested and beaten by the theft victim was 36-year-old Aaron Saxon of Sunbury and 36-year-old Larnard Smith. According to police, the incident occurred at...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy