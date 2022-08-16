Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Commonwealth University-Lock Haven (formerly LHU) preps for new school year
LOCK HAVEN, PA – For the first time in its more than 150-year history, Lock Haven University is no longer a stand-alone, state-owned school. Formerly known as LHU, the Lock Haven based school as of this school year is now part of the integrated Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Per state directive, Lock Haven has been integrated with Mansfield and Bloomsburg universities to create the new configuration.
therecord-online.com
Police release additional info on missing Centre County mother and daughter
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police Sunday provided an update on a mother and her 10-year-old daughter missing since Aug. 5. The original police filing on Thursday of last week listed their address as Bald Eagle St. in Blanchard. The Sunday filing said they are from Centre Hall.
therecord-online.com
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
Pa. nurse placed on probation, fined for trying to pass off vaccination card she made
WILLIAMSPORT – A Juniata woman has been placed on a year’s probation and fined $1,000 for making a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The integrity of hospital records and employees is very important, U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle told Army R. Leister on Tuesday. The licensed...
Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman
Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
therecord-online.com
HELP for Pets to hold Anniversary Celebration
HELP (Hardship Emergency Loan Program) for Pets will be holding their 12th Anniversary Celebration in Canal Park, Lock Haven on September 11 at 2:00 p.m. HELP for Pets is a non profit organization that provides interest free loans to qualifying Clinton County residents that cannot afford an emergency life saving medical procedure for their pet. To date they have “helped” 162 pets with loans totaling more than $86,000.
Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
WJAC TV
Coroner: Juvenile's body pulled from Susquehanna River in Clearfield Co, PSP investigating
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating after a body was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Curwensville over the weekend. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that the body, which was discovered Friday, was that of a juvenile male. Shaffer-Snyder says that an autopsy...
Pa. man scheduled to plead guilty in drug case fatally shot in apartment
WILLIAMSPORT – A 20-year-old man scheduled to plead guilty in a drug case was fatally shot early Wednesday in his Williamsport apartment. Ziar S. Young was identified by Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. as the victim of the shooting that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the Victoria Gardens apartment building in the 600 block of Hepburn Street.
therecord-online.com
DuMM, lantern display close out Lock Haven 2022 concerts on the river
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will have its final Floating Stage concert Saturday. DuMM will kick off the final concert at 6:30 p.m. at the J. Doyle Corman Amphitheatre, and at 8:30 p.m., Downtown Lock Haven will have their display of Floating Lanterns, while the music finishes out at 9 p.m.
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
Two accused of smashing vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle. State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594. A third individual who was...
Bellefonte-area man charged with shooting his dad to remain jailed despite family pleas for his release
The 28-year-old’s father told a Centre County judge he “love(s) that boy with all my heart,” even though he was shot in June.
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
Police: Felon found with rifle, ammo, and homemade suppressor
Berwick, Pa. — A woman with a felony drug conviction was caught driving with a modified AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say. Kimberly Jeanne Grose, 39, pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiring to sell drugs in Columbia County, according to court records. That means she's prohibited from possessing a firearm, noted Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Zoshak. Zoshak pulled Grose over on July 27 around 1 p.m....
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
wkok.com
Northumberland PD: Two Men Beaten After Stealing Money
NORTHUMBERLAND – Police say two men stole some money from another man in Northumberland, and later the victim assaulted the two thieves. Court documents say arrested and beaten by the theft victim was 36-year-old Aaron Saxon of Sunbury and 36-year-old Larnard Smith. According to police, the incident occurred at...
Man arrested, charged with assaulting woman in Dauphin County: police
A Dauphin County man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman on Aug. 10, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Police responded to the Millersburg Borough building at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 after a report of an inactive physical domestic incident. The victim stated around 10:30 the...
Major discount retail chain opens new store location in Pennsylvania
A major discount retail chain with over 140 store locations just opened another new store location in Pennsylvania this past week. Read on to learn more. If you like saving money on food, furniture, back-to-school supplies, and more, you will be excited to learn that Ocean State Job Lot has just opened a new store location in State College, PA.
