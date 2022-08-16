ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Three New Apartment Buildings in the Works

The agenda for Monday’s meeting of the city’s Architectural Board of Review includes three new apartment projects with a total of 152 units. While none are even close to approved, and changes are likely, they offer an interesting glimpse at efforts to address the housing crisis in Santa Barbara.
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale

••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
BoardingArea

Escaping The LA Summer Heat In Santa Barbara

Greetings from Santa Barbara, California, where I am enjoying some family time this weekend and escaping the harsh summer heat of Los Angeles. Change Of Venue, Change of Climate – Escaping The Los Angeles Summer Heat In Santa Barbara. When we left our house yesterday, it was 98ºF. By...
Santa Barbara Independent

Learning to Let Go

The stories of those of us living, or having lived, with an alcoholic are rarely told. The 2021 Al-Anon Membership Survey Results states that “49% of members surveyed came to Al-Anon because of a romantic partner’s alcoholism/addiction, 14% due to a parent’s, and 19% due to a child’s.” (https://al-anon.org/for-members/wso/research-and-surveys/)
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara City Council Gets Update on Highway 101 Widening Project

The Highway 101 widening project is still motoring along, the Santa Barbara City Council was informed this Tuesday, with three of its four phases — from Mussel Shoals to Carpinteria — now complete. Construction on the last few miles of widening — through Montecito and Santa Barbara — is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023, once state funding is secured. Meanwhile, parallel work on the new Olive Mill and Los Patos/Cabrillo roundabouts will start in the fall of 2022 and early 2023, respectively.
matadornetwork.com

Santa Barbara Breweries: an 8-Stop Walking Tour

There’s a saying in wine country: “it takes a lot of beer to make a great wine.”. Though Santa Barbara may be known the world over as one of California’s best wine regions, most visitors don’t know that the region holds another great secret: fabulous breweries. And as for the wine country saying? Well, workers at the local wineries drink beer to stay refreshed during the warm California summer. (And water, of course.)
Santa Barbara Independent

Sheriff’s Office Provides Safety Training to Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau cadre has been partnering with local business and schools to offer active attacker training to their staff members. As a result of increased public awareness, many citizens have asked what individuals can do protect themselves and reduce the dangers faced during an active attacker event.
Lompoc Record

Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
Santa Barbara Independent

A Home on a Bungalow Court

The earliest mention of a bungalow court that I found in California newspapers dates to 1904. And 10 years later — 1914 — I found the first article in the local paper about a bungalow court being built in Santa Barbara. Happily, that bungalow court is still here — on the southwest corner of Victoria and Laguna streets. Santa Barbara has more than a dozen bungalow courts. The word “bungalow” comes from the word “Bengal” — a region in India. The British colonists in India used the word to describe one-story cottages in India.
Santa Barbara Independent

Ask a Santa Barbarian and Midwesterner a Question

How similar are the communities, life styles, and attitudes in Santa Barbara and the Midwest? Who knows? And, frankly, who has time to read all the studies which would legitimately answer those questions? I certainly don’t. So I made up a questionnaire to find out. But, actually going out and asking these questions to real people would have required work. Except I don’t do “work” — I’m a writer.
