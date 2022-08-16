Read full article on original website
8 arrested at DUI checkpoint, Santa Maria police say
The Santa Maria Police Department says officers arrested eight people at a DUI checkpoint. The department says two of those drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting the checkpoint Friday night.
1 arrest at San Luis Obispo DUI checkpoint
San Luis Obispo police arrested one driver for DUI at a checkpoint Friday night. One driver was also cited for failing to stop for a police officer.
One arrested, one cited during DUI checkpoint
– The San Luis Obispo Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday. One person was arrested for DUI, and one citation was issued for failing to stop for an officer. The checkpoint was held at Marsh and Osos from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. In total, 432 vehicles were...
Record number of vehicles hit Atascadero streets as Hot El Camino Cruise Nite returns
As many as 15,000 people lined the sidewalks to watch vintage vehicles make their way through downtown.
L.A. Weekly
Double Car Crash on Highway 101 [Pismo Beach, CA]
Separate Car Crashes on Highway 101 Causes Traffic Disturbances. The first crash happened just after 4:50 p.m., July 29th, where at least five vehicles were involved near the southbound Five Cities Drive. Officers and ambulance arrived at the scene, although it is currently unclear if anyone was injured. The crash...
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages Atascadero home, arson suspected
The San Luis Obispo Arson Task Force is investigating a fire that damaged a home in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon. Shortly before noon, a caller reported a fire that started in the backyard and then moved into a home at 4870 Miramon Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the yard engulfed in flames that were moving through the entire structure.
Firefighters put out a small brush fire off Highway 101 in Paso Robles
CAL Fire SLO responded to a brush fire that broke out just after 4:30 P.M. between Southbound Highway 101 and Stockdale Road near Monterey Road.
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
calcoastnews.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment building in Grover Beach
A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices in SLO County fall slightly, find the lowest prices
Nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, the decline in gas prices has slowed after peaking in June. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped two cents to $5.72 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has the seventh...
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Monkey Business at SLO County Sheriff's Office
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office investigated a disconnected 911 call from a resident and were shocked by what they found. This past Saturday, dispatch received a 911 call that abruptly disconnected. When dispatchers tried to call and text the number, they received no response. Deputies were sent to investigate.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles
Three people were arrested following a burglary and car chase that caused an accident in Paso Robles early Monday morning. The post Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
UPDATE: Northbound Hwy 101 partially reopens after crash in Santa Maria
A multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday morning.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: HWY 101 fully reopens after semi-truck crash in Paso Robles
An early morning semi-truck crash and fire shut down northbound HWY 101 lanes in Paso Robles, from the Main Street intersection to HWY 46.
Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure
– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents
Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean. The post New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
