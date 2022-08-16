ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L.A. Weekly

Double Car Crash on Highway 101 [Pismo Beach, CA]

Separate Car Crashes on Highway 101 Causes Traffic Disturbances. The first crash happened just after 4:50 p.m., July 29th, where at least five vehicles were involved near the southbound Five Cities Drive. Officers and ambulance arrived at the scene, although it is currently unclear if anyone was injured. The crash...
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages Atascadero home, arson suspected

The San Luis Obispo Arson Task Force is investigating a fire that damaged a home in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon. Shortly before noon, a caller reported a fire that started in the backyard and then moved into a home at 4870 Miramon Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the yard engulfed in flames that were moving through the entire structure.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment building in Grover Beach

A fire seriously damaged an apartment building in Grover Beach late Saturday night. At 11:28 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Longbranch Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from an upstairs window, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Monkey Business at SLO County Sheriff's Office

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office investigated a disconnected 911 call from a resident and were shocked by what they found. This past Saturday, dispatch received a 911 call that abruptly disconnected. When dispatchers tried to call and text the number, they received no response. Deputies were sent to investigate.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure

– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA

