PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football breakdown: Belle Vernon leads new-look field of contenders
A changing of the guard in WPIAL Class 3A football will occur in 2022 and Belle Vernon, a Class 4A finalist last year, is favored to be the top team to replace three-time WPIAL champion Central Valley. That’s because Central Valley is moving up to Class 4A after dominating Class...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football breakdown: Beaver Falls, other perennial powers to duke it out
In one sense, WPIAL Class 2A football looks radically different this season. Four conferences have been consolidated into three with the total number of teams in the class dropping from 27 to 23. Nine of the 27 teams that played 2A football in the WPIAL last season moved out. That...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After smooth coaching transition, resilient Keystone Oaks ready for another run
After eight successful seasons in which he went 45-34, Greg Perry left as Keystone Oaks football coach in the offseason, in part because of a cut in pay for his assistant coaches. However, one of Perry’s assistant coaches, Steve McCormick, has taken over the program and is set for a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McGuffey looks to get swagger back after up-and-down year
Ed Dalton hasn’t lost his swagger. Or, so it seems. The veteran McGuffey coach appears as enthusiastic as ever as he enters his 34th season as a high school football coach. But, coming off his first losing season in 10 years at McGuffey, Dalton minces no words. “We are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Two-way lineman a blue ribbon prospect for Latrobe football team
He will show lionhead rabbits and work a bottle-rocket contest at the Westmoreland Fair later in the summer. But this week, Danny Calabrese is honing his skills as a two-way lineman for Latrobe as the Wildcats make their way into Class 4A football under first-year coach Ron Prady and his staff.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine-Richland grad Molly Rottinghaus kicks off career with Wisconsin football program
Molly Rottinghaus grew up in a football family and spent many Friday nights watching games in the bleachers dreaming that one day she’d be involved in the sport. Her great grandfather and grandfather were high school football coaches and her dad and uncles played collegiately. Now she’s on the...
