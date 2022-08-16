ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS News

Transcript: Rep. Mike Turner on "Face the Nation," Aug. 21, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio that aired Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, on "Face the Nation." ED O'KEEFE: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. I'm Ed O'Keefe in this morning for Margaret Brennan. We turn now to the FBI search at former President Trump's Florida resort. Ohio Congressman Mike Turner is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and he joins us this morning from Dayton, Ohio. Congressman, great to have you with us. Thank you for being here. This past week, a Florida federal judge asked the Justice Department to prepare a redacted version of the aff- of the affidavit that set off the FBI operation at the former president's home, signaling he may be willing to release it as early as this coming week. But affidavits aren't usually made public during an investigation so as to not impede the investigation. I'm curious what level of disclosure would satisfy the demand for the release of the affidavit, in your view?
CBS News

Patrick Leahy on the role of the Senate and the dangers of partisanship

He's one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history, and after 48 years in office, Vermont's Patrick Leahy, 82, is retiring. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa asked Leahy, "There's an inscription on the side of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, it reads, 'The Senate is the living symbol of our union of states.' Is it?"
CBS News

First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will leave isolation

Washington — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave isolation five days after first testing positive, her office said Sunday. "After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's communications director, said in a statement.
CBS News

Patrick Leahy, Senator and Deadhead

In this web extra, Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy, one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history, talks with CBS News' Robert Costa about using his influence in an unlikely setting: backstage at Grateful Dead concerts, where he had an impact on the band's setlist.
CBS News

"Unions are cool again": A new generation of workers advocates for unionization

An earlier version of this story was originally broadcast April 24, 2022. The number of Americans who belong to labor unions had been dropping for decades. But suddenly, in the last year or so, the winds have changed. Unionization efforts are underway at tech companies like Apple and Google; media organizations like The New York Times and Condé Nast; and among grad students, delivery drivers and baristas.
CBS News

Unions rise again: Labor collectives vs. Amazon

America's second-largest employer fought hard against unionization efforts at its Staten Island, N.Y., warehouse. But "team members" there voted to unionize – an example of younger employees' interest in improved working conditions, and the increasing fortunes of labor collectives, despite corporations' union-busting tactics. Correspondent David Pogue reports. (A version of this story was originally broadcast on April 24, 2022.)
CBS News

Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme

MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
CBS News

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
