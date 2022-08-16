The following is a transcript of an interview with GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio that aired Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, on "Face the Nation." ED O'KEEFE: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. I'm Ed O'Keefe in this morning for Margaret Brennan. We turn now to the FBI search at former President Trump's Florida resort. Ohio Congressman Mike Turner is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and he joins us this morning from Dayton, Ohio. Congressman, great to have you with us. Thank you for being here. This past week, a Florida federal judge asked the Justice Department to prepare a redacted version of the aff- of the affidavit that set off the FBI operation at the former president's home, signaling he may be willing to release it as early as this coming week. But affidavits aren't usually made public during an investigation so as to not impede the investigation. I'm curious what level of disclosure would satisfy the demand for the release of the affidavit, in your view?

