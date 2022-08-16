Hays County fire department needs more hoses due to damage by wildfires

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been a busy wildfire season in Central Texas, and that’s left fire departments with damaged equipment.

“We’ve had a lot more fires than we typically do, and because of that we’ve seen our equipment take a lot more of a toll,” South Hays Deputy Chief Dan Kramer said.

Everything from hoses to brush trucks are out of service. It’s all because of the types of fires they’re dealing with.

“Especially with wildland fire fighting when those conditions change, they change dramatically quickly,” Kramer said.

Kramer said it’ll cost $4,000 to replace hoses lost over this fire season as well as a new brush truck.

It’s an issue Hays County commissioners are scheduled to discuss at their meeting Tuesday.

“The replacement of those hoses is something that has reached a really critical factor for us,” Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith said.

They’ll consider purchasing 50 fire hoses that would be distributed throughout the county based on different stations’ needs.

Smith said it could be a while before stations see that equipment, so it is important to get orders in soon.

“A two-year wait period from the time we try to order that equipment just because of the delays in the supply chain,” Smith said.

Kramer said purchasing new supplies is an unfortunate expense, but it’s a price he’s willing to pay to keep firefighters and the community safe.

“We can replace hose. We can’t replace firefighters,” Kramer said.

Commissioners will also discuss adding $3,000 of funding for the county’s emergency response team. That money would go towards buying things like food and water for firefighters to have on scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.