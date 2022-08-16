ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Del Valle seeks to take back crown in District 1-5A D-I

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzjqR_0hIUSBjZ00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In 2021, Del Valle fell just short of winning the District 1-5A D-I title. The Conquistadores finished in second place to Chapin in the standings.

In 2022, The Conquistadores have the goal of grabbing the district crown back.

“Not having a gold trophy in our room, that is our motivation this year,” said senior quarterback Jesse Ramos.

Del Valle is bringing back some key players; six starters on offense and eight on defense from last year will suit up for the Conquistadores in 2022.

“We feel like we had a really good off-season,” said head coach Rudy Contreras. “Now it is about coming out here, seeing where we are at, but there is no doubt we are going to be in the mix.”

Some key players will be senior quarterback Jesse Ramos. Ramos threw for 1,384 yards and 18 passing touchdowns. His running game is just as lethal as he had 409 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Eli Molina will be one of Ramos’ best targets this upcoming season. Last year, Molina collected 496 receiving yards on 23 receptions. He also found him self scoring six times.

The Conquistadores are expected to look strong defensively as they return eight players with starting experience from last year. One player expected to lead the defensive crew is senior linebacker Dominic Calderon. He recorded 110 tackles, four sacks, and one interception in 2021. Calderon is excited about the key returns they’ll have this year.

“We have a lot of guys that experienced varsity at a young age,” said Calderon. “I feel like our team all around is solid. Offense and defense are going to be good.”

The Conquistadores will need that confidence to achieve their ambitions of getting back to the top of the district and making a push in the playoffs.

“First of all we want the gold ball but we also want to make a deep playoff run,” said Calderon. “I don’t just want to win district but I want to go deep in the playoffs.”

“We are going to be capable of playing some good Del Valle football,” said head coach Rudy Contreras. “We are going to come out, compete, and we are going to put a good product on the field. The goal is a district championship and make a deep playoff run.”

Del Valle opens up its season against Burges on Friday, Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Las Cruces high school cross country: Organ Mt. sweeps first meet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces area high school cross country teams opened up their fall seasons at the Silver Invitational Saturday, Aug. 20 in Fort Bayard, New Mexico. Organ Mountain High, formerly Onate, got off to a strong start to the season by winning both the boys and girls team titles. The Organ […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Chihuahuas fall 8-2 to the Express

The El Paso Chihuahuas led 2-0 Saturday but eight answered runs by Round Rock gave the Express an 8-2 win at Dell Diamond. The Express have won three of the first five games of the six-game series. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. The Chihuahuas’ other run […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
City
Del Valle, TX
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex.  According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC suffer 3-1 defeat to San Diego Loyal SC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC fell 3-1 to San Diego Loyal SC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night. It was a high-attacking game from both clubs. San Diego put up 20 shots with six on goal and El Paso had 16 shots with five on goal. San Diego struck first […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP Starts Fall 2022 with Miner Welcome Festivities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The University of Texas at El Paso kicks off its Fall 2022 semester with Miner Welcome, a series of more that 25 fun-filled activities. From Move-In Day for those students living in UTEP’s three residential facilities to the 32nd annual Minerpalooza. Miner Welcome events throughout the next two weeks will showcase all […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Grant will help to build bicycle trail in Lower Valley connecting 2 missions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County. The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#D I#District 1#American Football#Highschoolsports#Conquistadores
KTSM

Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burges enters new era in 2022 after Jones moves on to SEC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tavorus Jones was one of the most highly-recruited football players in recent memory to come out of El Paso, but the star running back is now in the SEC with the Missouri Tigers. Without Jones, Burges High School is searching for a new identity in 2022. It’s tough to replace […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Women-led rugby match to be hosted by City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to a women-led rugby exhibition match between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The match will take place at 100 Champions place located at Coronado High School at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 20. It is said […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

Chihuahuas hang on for 2-1 victory over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas left Round Rock’s potential tying run on at second base in the bottom of the ninth inning in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Express. El Paso has won two games in a row and two of the first three games of their road trip. The Chihuahuas’ two […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC Academy sends 10 players to collegiate programs

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC achieved a milestone in announcing the first graduating class from the Locomotive Youth Soccer Academy with 10 college-bound student-athletes on Thursday. The accomplishment highlights El Paso Locomotive Youth Soccer’s unwavering dedication to offering the most comprehensive development of youth soccer players in the Borderland. “The Academy program […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Andress looks to continue winning tradition in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In year one under Chris Taylor last fall, Andress once again made a run to the second round of the playoffs with arguably the best player in the city on their side. Jeremiah Cooper is now gone – off to the Big 12 to play for Iowa State – and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP soccer drops season opener to UC-Davis, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas – A trio of second half goals sparked UC Davis to a 3-0 win over UTEP in the season opener for both sides on Thursday night at University Field. Following 53 minutes of scoreless action, the Aggies (1-0) turned a stretch of just over five minutes into three goals to dramatically change the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TXDOT receives $25 million to expand Texas trails

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The United States Department of Transportation has awarded TxDot a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The grant is said to continue the expansion and development of transportation networks across the state that support economic development and tourism. The funding will help build and expand two […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

New Mexico State volleyball picked to win WAC

DENVER – The NM State volleyball program is set to begin its season in eight days and it will do so with some lofty expectations. The Aggies have been chosen to finish first in the WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll while also rostering the WAC Preseason Player of the Year and landing a pair on the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy