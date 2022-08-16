Del Valle seeks to take back crown in District 1-5A D-I

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In 2021, Del Valle fell just short of winning the District 1-5A D-I title. The Conquistadores finished in second place to Chapin in the standings.

In 2022, The Conquistadores have the goal of grabbing the district crown back.

“Not having a gold trophy in our room, that is our motivation this year,” said senior quarterback Jesse Ramos.

Del Valle is bringing back some key players; six starters on offense and eight on defense from last year will suit up for the Conquistadores in 2022.

“We feel like we had a really good off-season,” said head coach Rudy Contreras. “Now it is about coming out here, seeing where we are at, but there is no doubt we are going to be in the mix.”

Some key players will be senior quarterback Jesse Ramos. Ramos threw for 1,384 yards and 18 passing touchdowns. His running game is just as lethal as he had 409 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Eli Molina will be one of Ramos’ best targets this upcoming season. Last year, Molina collected 496 receiving yards on 23 receptions. He also found him self scoring six times.

The Conquistadores are expected to look strong defensively as they return eight players with starting experience from last year. One player expected to lead the defensive crew is senior linebacker Dominic Calderon. He recorded 110 tackles, four sacks, and one interception in 2021. Calderon is excited about the key returns they’ll have this year.

“We have a lot of guys that experienced varsity at a young age,” said Calderon. “I feel like our team all around is solid. Offense and defense are going to be good.”

The Conquistadores will need that confidence to achieve their ambitions of getting back to the top of the district and making a push in the playoffs.

“First of all we want the gold ball but we also want to make a deep playoff run,” said Calderon. “I don’t just want to win district but I want to go deep in the playoffs.”

“We are going to be capable of playing some good Del Valle football,” said head coach Rudy Contreras. “We are going to come out, compete, and we are going to put a good product on the field. The goal is a district championship and make a deep playoff run.”

Del Valle opens up its season against Burges on Friday, Aug. 26.

