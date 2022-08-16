ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B106

Looking For A Job In Texas? H-E-B Holding Career Fair in August

Texas has many businesses that were founded in the Lone Star state. Many a Texan love Whataburger or Buc-ee's. But there's one very big grocery chain that everyone knows about here. We're of course talking about H-E-B Stepping into a H-E-B is like stepping into an another world sometimes. If...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered

Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
TEXAS STATE
B106

An Open Letter On Behalf of the Awesome Teachers of Central Texas

We should all believe that Central Texas educators have truly been a blessing for all of our children. Everything local educators have endured in recent years like budget cuts, their exhausted peers leaving, COVID-19, and the rapidly changing ways we conduct class and hold students accountable is just astounding to me. So many teachers have weathered these storms with grace and determination, and that makes them heroes in my book.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Temple Police Department Investigates Shooting, One Male Injured

TEMPLE, TX (August 21, 2022) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of South 43rd Street in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had...
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Say What? See if You’re Pronouncing These Texas Names Correctly

Even if you were born and raised in Texas, you can still make a mistake when saying the names of places throughout the state. However, there are some places that get mispronounced more than others. According to KXAN, here are a few of the areas in the Lone Star State that people have the biggest problems saying correctly.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Is This Weird Austin, Texas House Haunted By Shadow People?

One thing people like to do sometimes, much like myself, is look at houses they can or can't afford. It's always neat to see pieces of real estate, especially that define whatever state your living in. So what do you say to doing that right now? Let's take a look around and see if there's any interesting houses we can look at shall we? A quick scan of Zillow has revealed this house in Austin, Texas. 3 beds, 2 baths, all Texan if you ask us.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

TikTok Magic in Austin, Texas – Where Does This Airport Gate Lead To?

Would you believe me if I told you there's a magic gate at the airport in Austin, Texas? What if I offered video evidence?. Air travel is sometimes very stressful isn't it? Getting to the airport early, going through security, making sure you have your ticket. That's also not mentioning trying to keep an eye on your luggage too.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”

If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
TEXAS STATE
B106

17 Dogs Living in Filth With No A/C Removed From Waco, Texas Home

I can't imagine why these things keep happening, but the good news is that some dogs in need were saved before it was too late. A tip from a social media site led local citizens and law enforcement to what appeared to be an abandoned house in Waco, Texas. A video taken last week showed over a dozen dogs roaming inside the home, with no way out and no one there taking care of them.
WACO, TX
B106

How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?

Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
TEXAS STATE
B106

New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why

The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
TEXAS STATE
