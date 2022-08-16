ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Auburn Hills, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
michiganradio.org

After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents

Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Avondale High School
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating a double shooting, one person fatally shot

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the block of Grove, near Lahser & W. McNichols Rd. According to police, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of shots...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy