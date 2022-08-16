Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Detroit News
Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise
For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Opinion: I'm a teenager in Detroit. My street needs more lights.
Editor's Note: In the last decade, the City of Detroit replaced its antiquated, broken streetlight system with new LED lights. The project reduced the number of streetlights from around 88,000, many of which were nonfunctional, to roughly 65,000. The city acknowledged that the reduced number of lights meant some streets would be darker.
michiganradio.org
After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents
Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
WXYZ
Detroit gym raising money for backpacks, supplies for a neighborhood school
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based gym is continuing its mission of bringing the community together and transforming lives. The youth of today are Detroit’s future. And, that’s why helping them get in shape is one of Helen Taylor’s missions in life. "Fitness is so important, it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
Detroit cop tests positive for cocaine, but commissioners want 'second chance'
A recent positive drug test by a Detroit police officer is highlighting a rift between Chief James White and the board tasked with helping to oversee the department.
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
Detroit News
After 40 years empty, Jefferson-Chalmers apartment building brought back to life
Detroit — For decades Craig Williams and his family watched an apartment building on Marlborough, just south of East Jefferson, fall into disrepair as it sat empty for nearly 40 years. He and his siblings, who live in separate homes on the block, were all interested in what would become of the property.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating a double shooting, one person fatally shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the block of Grove, near Lahser & W. McNichols Rd. According to police, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of shots...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family loses everything in Eastpointe apartment fire allegedly started by Detroit EMT
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – New information emerged Thursday about a fire at an Eastpointe apartment complex that was allegedly started by a Detroit EMT. One man has been charged with arson in that crime, but jail time won’t bring back what was lost for one family who lived there.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Detroit police seek help identifying driver in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old, bystander
DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a GMC Acadia who fired shots at a vehicle earlier this month, striking a 2-year-old inside of it and a bystander who was near it, in Southwest Detroit. At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, the driver of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
