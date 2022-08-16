Read full article on original website
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
Young man dies after car goes through stop arm in train collision near Benson in Johnston County, officials say
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died when the car he was driving across railroad tracks was hit by a train in Johnston County Friday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. about two miles northeast of Benson, just off U.S. 301, according to Trooper M.A. Parks of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
Man dies after he’s hit by car in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night. The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. Bernard Grant,...
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
Three taken to hospital after car crashes into Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment after a car crashed into a Durham apartment. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of Shannon Road. The extent of injuries in the crash was not known. Durham Fire Department said it...
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
‘Deeply saddened’: NC correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night. Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, returned to the line of duty on Monday after being rehired and suffered the medical...
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
Serious crash closes all lanes of Interstate 40 East near Cary Towne Boulevard
Cary, N.C. — A serious crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Cary Towne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon. At least one vehicle was overturned in a ditch along the side of the Interstate. At around 12 p.m., dozens of firefighters were working to try and turn the...
Local man dies in motorcycle accident
A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
2 shot in Durham, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary. One person was killed after being thrown from a car in a crash on...
Durham firefighter injured battling flames that left 5 people, 6 pets without a home
Durham, N.C. — A Durham firefighter suffered an injury while battling flames last night at a home on Walsenburg Drive. It took 35 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the flames under control. The call came in around 9:15 p.m., when the unit first saw smoke pouring from the...
Tractor Trailer Crashes On US 70
SMITHFIELD – A tractor trailer was involved in a single vehicle accident around 2:50 pm Wednesday on US Highway 70 Business East at Yelverton Grove Road. The Highway Patrol said the semi was headed westbound when the driver ran off the roadway to the right into a ditch in front of East Coast Equipment, struck a group of rocks, traveled over Yelverton Grove Road, and landed in a ditch across the highway striking a church sign. The trailer stretched across Yelverton Grove Road with the rear axles separated.
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton
Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
Miami Beach man caught driving 94 mph in Tarboro is busted with 36 lbs of marijuana, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Florida man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana. Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo, 25, of Miami Beach, Florida, was arrested over the weekend and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck
HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
NCDOT Mourns Employee Killed While Working
The department is mourning one of our own. Anna Bradshaw was killed last week while working to remove a fallen tree posing a hazard to drivers along U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County. As a reminder, slow down and be alert in any work zone or situation when workers are...
