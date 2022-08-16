ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
Man dies after he’s hit by car in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night. The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. Bernard Grant,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
City
Four Oaks, NC
Johnston County, NC
Accidents
Four Oaks, NC
Crime & Safety
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Local man dies in motorcycle accident

A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
PINEBLUFF, NC
2 shot in Durham, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DURHAM, NC
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
RALEIGH, NC
One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One killed, six others seriously injured in I-40 crash in Cary. One person was killed after being thrown from a car in a crash on...
CARY, NC
Tractor Trailer Crashes On US 70

SMITHFIELD – A tractor trailer was involved in a single vehicle accident around 2:50 pm Wednesday on US Highway 70 Business East at Yelverton Grove Road. The Highway Patrol said the semi was headed westbound when the driver ran off the roadway to the right into a ditch in front of East Coast Equipment, struck a group of rocks, traveled over Yelverton Grove Road, and landed in a ditch across the highway striking a church sign. The trailer stretched across Yelverton Grove Road with the rear axles separated.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
CLAYTON, NC
Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck

HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
NCDOT Mourns Employee Killed While Working

The department is mourning one of our own. Anna Bradshaw was killed last week while working to remove a fallen tree posing a hazard to drivers along U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County. As a reminder, slow down and be alert in any work zone or situation when workers are...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
