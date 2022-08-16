Read full article on original website
California Legislature advances nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records
California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators.
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
DOJ: Man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kern County Man was sentenced on Friday for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest according to the Department of Justice. According to officials, 24-year-old Marino Cruz Diaz, of Taft, was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land. The court […]
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Chowchilla School Bus Kidnapper Paroled By CDCR Panel
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men responsible for the 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking where a bus driver an 26 children were kidnapped and buried alive in a scheme to collect a ransom demand, was given parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday.
Visalia cooling center opens in face of blazing temperatures
VISALIA – This summer’s brutal temperatures aren’t over yet, as another excessive heat wave hit the San Joaquin Valley prompting cooling centers in Visalia to reopen, and the state to issue a “Flex Alert” to conserve energy. After an excessive heat warning for the San...
Watermelon felons: 2 arrested for stealing fruit in central California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A watermelon heist was halted in California. The Merced County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about trespassing on Monday night. Related video above: Another watermelon thief in 2019 gets car stuck in mud, leading to arrest. When they arrived, the victim said some people...
Tulare County Crop Report for week ending Aug. 20
Cotton fields are in full bloom. Some fields of alfalfa are being cut for silage and baled for dairy feed. Corn silage harvest is in full swing throughout the county. Corn fields that were planted late in the season are still immature, with plants that have not formed tassels. Silage fields that have been harvested are being fertilized and prepped for winter crops. Bean fields continue to be treated for weeds and insects. Dried beans are being exported to Guadeloupe and St. Lucia.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
EPA: $170K penalty after gas released from Tulare cheese-making facility
SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of a cheese production facility in Tulare has paid $170,000 in penalties following an incident in 2018 which saw the release of 5,690 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, according to the EPA. Federal government officials say the Saputo Cheese facility in Tulare violated provisions of the Clean Air Act intended to protect […]
Visalia to receive additional funding for rental assistance
VISALIA – This upcoming fall, the city will be able to provide community support with rental assistance to working individuals and families, through a program from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). At the Visalia City Council’s Aug. 15 meeting the council approved the amended...
Crush of Candidates Seeking Clovis Council Seats. Who’s in the Running?
Ten candidates will run for three seats on the Clovis City Council. It may be the largest ballot for the city in recent memory. The large field may be due to the fact that there will be two open positions on the council. Jose Flores is not running for another term — he’s been on city council since 1999 — and Bob Whalen will step down after being elected in June to a judgeship on the Fresno County Superior Court bench. That leaves Drew Bessinger as the only incumbent on the November ballot.
Saputo Cheese facility in Tulare pays $170k in fines
TULARE – The Environmental Protection Agency came to a settlement with Saputo Cheese USA Inc. located in Tulare on Aug. 17 over violations of the Clean Air Act. Saputo Cheese USA Inc. will pay a civil fine of $170,000 to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for violating the Clean Air Act in 2018 when a facility accident caused 5,690 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, a toxic gas that can have adverse effects of the respiratory system, to release into the atmosphere in Tulare.
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
Beware of bears when visiting Sequoia National Forest
Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument – Visitors to Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument often enjoy wildlife sightings: squirrels, birds, deer, and sometimes even a black bear. Unfortunately, encounters with bears are not always good, especially when there’s food involved. In recent weeks,...
Fresno taco shop recognized at State Capitol
El Premio Mayor was recognized at the State Capitol as the Small Business of the Year in the 31st Assembly District.
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
New recharge basin increases Fresno Irrigation District's storage capacity
The next time California experiences a wet year, the Fresno Irrigation District will be in a better position to collect flood runoff.
