ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christoval, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

Faith-based basketball a blessing for home-schooled children

For homeschool students and those who attend smaller schools, getting involved with sports can come with some challenges. The Lady Saints are a Christian-based group of high school and middle school girls that are either homeschooled or attend small schools without basketball programs and still want to enjoy the competitiveness of sports.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Summer drought impacting West Texas water wells

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The summer drought has made water supply from wells tougher for homeowners both inside and outside of their homes. More than 43 million Americans rely on private wells as their source of water in their homes. Homeowner Jaxine Boling says the summer drought has affected...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christoval, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Christoval, TX
City
Eldorado, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend heat rises near 100 degrees

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome back to the weekend, where it turns out temperatures may be higher than originally thought. Despite nearly a full week of highs below 100 degrees, we could see them again as soon as Sunday. Saturday is expected to be the cooler of the two...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Sonora students arrive to school with unique transportation

SONORA, Texas — Sonora Independent School District students participated in the "Anything but a Car" event Wednesday to bring in the first day of school. From golf carts to wheelchairs, some students from grades 7-12 participated in the day where they were able to arrive at school on the mode of transportation of their choice and put whatever creative spin on it they wanted.
SONORA, TX
FOX West Texas

Midland man dies in Sutton County rollover

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sonora, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a preliminary crash report, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora. Conger started to swerve between lanes, then entered the median.
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Clark
FOX West Texas

The Original Henry's works to expand parking lot

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After being in business for more than 50 years, The Original Henry's restaurant in San Angelo will be expanding its parking lot. The popular Mexican eatery can hold up to 500 customers at one time and the new parking spaces will allow for easier customer accessibility.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Christoval Cougars
FOX West Texas

Clear conditions for a concert-filled weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome to the weekend everyone, it’s going to be an action-packed one. Temperatures will reach the triple digits, however many events around town begin in the evening as the sun starts to set. The weather itself will be like every other day this week, with high heat during the day, and lows that slowly drop into the mid to upper 70s overnight.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Houston Harte University Center to announce its partnership with Southwest Airlines. The "Destination 225" pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for community opportunities with Southwest Airlines.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX West Texas

History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy