Faith-based basketball a blessing for home-schooled children
For homeschool students and those who attend smaller schools, getting involved with sports can come with some challenges. The Lady Saints are a Christian-based group of high school and middle school girls that are either homeschooled or attend small schools without basketball programs and still want to enjoy the competitiveness of sports.
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 19-21
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Preservation for Non-Professionals, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 4:30 p.m. - Once Upon...
Summer drought impacting West Texas water wells
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The summer drought has made water supply from wells tougher for homeowners both inside and outside of their homes. More than 43 million Americans rely on private wells as their source of water in their homes. Homeowner Jaxine Boling says the summer drought has affected...
Texas Leadership of San Angelo band students kick off the new school year
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While the new school year may have just started, the Texas Leadership of San Angelo High School Band and color guard students have spent part of their summer preparing for their shows. “It’s coming into practice every day, being motivated and ready to work,” TLCA...
Iconic "Beauty and the Beast" musical to hit the stage at Angelo Civic Theatre
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disney's iconic "Beauty and the Beast" has been a household name since it first hit theaters in 1991. Starting Sept. 9, a live musical production of the show will take place at Angelo Civic Theatre with nine performance dates throughout the month. The show is...
Weekend heat rises near 100 degrees
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome back to the weekend, where it turns out temperatures may be higher than originally thought. Despite nearly a full week of highs below 100 degrees, we could see them again as soon as Sunday. Saturday is expected to be the cooler of the two...
Sonora students arrive to school with unique transportation
SONORA, Texas — Sonora Independent School District students participated in the "Anything but a Car" event Wednesday to bring in the first day of school. From golf carts to wheelchairs, some students from grades 7-12 participated in the day where they were able to arrive at school on the mode of transportation of their choice and put whatever creative spin on it they wanted.
Midland man dies in Sutton County rollover
SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sonora, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a preliminary crash report, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora. Conger started to swerve between lanes, then entered the median.
Some West Texas schools expand security protocols ahead of first day of classes
TEXAS, USA — In the wake of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, some West Texas school districts are strengthening security on campuses and are preparing for any possible scenarios. “Teachers and staff should be trained yearly on school safety. Keeping doors locked and what to...
Railway Museum of San Angelo presents 'Arthur Stillwell's Dream of Steam'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Arthur Stillwell was a New York native who brought his love of railroads throughout the Western Plains. Stillwell is credited for building the railways in San Angelo and across 2,300 miles of the United States and Mexico. Now, his work is being celebrated in an original play.
The Original Henry's works to expand parking lot
SAN ANGELO, Texas — After being in business for more than 50 years, The Original Henry's restaurant in San Angelo will be expanding its parking lot. The popular Mexican eatery can hold up to 500 customers at one time and the new parking spaces will allow for easier customer accessibility.
West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
Angelo State to host 'Ready, Set, Rams: Application Day' event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's admission application for fall 2023 opens Monday, Aug. 1, and the school is inviting all potential students to participate in the inaugural "Ready, Set, Rams: Application Day" event in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive. ASU Admissions Office staff will...
Clear conditions for a concert-filled weekend
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Welcome to the weekend everyone, it’s going to be an action-packed one. Temperatures will reach the triple digits, however many events around town begin in the evening as the sun starts to set. The weather itself will be like every other day this week, with high heat during the day, and lows that slowly drop into the mid to upper 70s overnight.
San Angelo's family shelter in need of school supply donations
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Family Shelter of San Angelo is asking the community for back-to-school donations. With inflation impacting so many families across the country, shelter children’s advocate Jennifer Porras said fewer donations for children in the shelter has decreased compared to recent years. “It's been hard...
ASU announces flight program partnership with Southwest Airlines
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Houston Harte University Center to announce its partnership with Southwest Airlines. The "Destination 225" pilot recruitment program will provide ASU commercial aviation students a pathway to competitively qualify for community opportunities with Southwest Airlines.
New principals, administrators at San Angelo Independent School District
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the 2022-2023 school year comes new faculty and staff members. San Angelo Independent School District recently released their list of district principals and leaders who will be starting this fall. New principals:. Crockett Elementary will be welcoming Mrs. Mindy Goodnight, who was employed at...
The Salvation Army of San Angelo to host free fan giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas heatwave isn't set to slow down anytime soon. In order to help "Beat the Summer Heat," The Salvation Army of San Angelo is hosting a free drive thru event to give away fans to the community. The distribution will take place from...
San Angelo ISD high school students won't have bus transportation for first two weeks of school
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Independent School District high school students who rely on district busses to get them to and from school daily will not have that service for the first two weeks of school. The district said Tuesday, like school districts and businesses across the United...
History behind the infamous sheep of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you ever noticed unique sheep across San Angelo? Well there is a special history behind them many aren’t aware of. These sheep came about when the promotions committee of Downtown San Angelo Inc. needed a fundraising idea for the organization. They then came up with the idea to have fiberglass sheep be displayed in front of organizations to signify the San Angelo heritage. Now it’s known as the Sheep Spectacular Project.
