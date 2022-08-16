ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WSLS

Reigning ODAC champs W&L ready for another explosive year

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Washington & Lee Generals are coming off of a 2021 ODAC Championship that welcomed and NCAA playoff berth. Now, head Coach Garrett LeRose enters his 4th season as head coach with plenty of experience and an established culture. The Generals are known for a run...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates Center for Inclusion

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech is celebrating diversity in the medical field. The Virginia Tech Carillion School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Institute just opened an inclusive and equitable environment for students at the Roanoke Campus and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Today is a great day,” Hassan Farrah, a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired around Salem Avenue came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. They said one person had a gunshot wound. The victim took themselves to the hospital, and their injuries were non-life threatening. If...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are looking into a homicide. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday morning around 5:30 when a man with gunshot wounds drove himself to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers arrived at the hospital where the gentleman was getting treatment, but he later died from his injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old Texas man is dead after a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash happened on Thursday around 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, north of Campers Paradise Trail. The 2010 Ford Escape was going south on...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One person hospitalized after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke on Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities said the fire happened around 5:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Tazewell Ave. SE. When units arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames but were...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested after pursuit puts Campbell County schools on alert

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after the search for him put two Campbell County schools on alert, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, officials said they increased security presence in their schools due to a search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in the Brookneal area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

