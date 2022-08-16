Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
3 dead, 5 injured after 5 separate shootings in Cleveland over 13 hour period
Clevelanders are demanding peace after a string of deadly shootings. In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.
Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours
Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.
28-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland after alleged altercation
CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man is dead following an alleged overnight altercation that ended in a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It was around 3 a.m. when officers responded to the...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side. According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood. The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to...
3 fatal shootings in Cleveland over past 24 hours: Timeline of shootings
CLEVELAND — There has been a violent start to the weekend in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three individuals died following separate shootings across Cleveland between Friday and Saturday morning. Here is a...
Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
Cleveland Division of Police: Body found in Cleveland resident's yard
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a Cleveland resident found the body of a 41-year-old man victim in his yard on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$5k reward offered for help with CLE homicide investigation
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for anyone who can help Cleveland police in a homicide investigation.
Aerial video: Troopers lead investigators to suspect in stand-off near fairgrounds
The Ohio State Highway Patrol just released aerial video from a standoff situation near the Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
Vehicle splits in half in deadly Cleveland crash
A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
Employee dies after TimkenSteel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
37-year-old man shot and killed in Akron after allegedly trying to steal motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Akron. It was around 7:22 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street after a 21-year-old man called police to say he shot another man who allegedly tried to take his motorcycle.
Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
cleveland19.com
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
cleveland19.com
1 man dead, 2nd victim injured during late-night exchange of gunfire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives spent the overnight hours investigating a homicide that occurred on the city of Cleveland’s West side. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Rocky River Drive near Parkmount Alley, according to Cleveland police and EMS. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said...
cleveland19.com
Car splits in half, catches on fire in fatal overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side. According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
cleveland19.com
Drugs a suspected factor in deadly Stark County crash, highway patrol says
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said an 86-year-old man died Friday in a two-car crash in Stark County. OSHP said drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 44 in Louisville,...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0