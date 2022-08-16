Read full article on original website
WSLS
Former boss, coworkers of defendant testify in Rockbridge County gas station explosion case
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It was another day of testimony in the case of the Rockbridge County gas station explosion in 2019 that left four people dead. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators said. was the one who delivered fuel to the gas station ahead of the...
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
WSLS
Trial continues for man charged in deadly 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Wednesday was day three of the 2019 deadly Rockbridge County gas explosion trial. The third day of the trial was led by eyewitness accounts. “I just didn’t know what to do,” said one witness who testified Wednesday. Four people died in May 2019...
WSLS
Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired around Salem Avenue came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. They said one person had a gunshot wound. The victim took themselves to the hospital, and their injuries were non-life threatening. If...
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are looking into a homicide. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday morning around 5:30 when a man with gunshot wounds drove himself to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers arrived at the hospital where the gentleman was getting treatment, but he later died from his injuries.
wfirnews.com
Gunshot victim at Carilion dies; ruled a homicide
(from Roanoke PD) On August 20 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital where the adult male victim was receiving treatment for his injuries. Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries. His name will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection to Daleville Kroger robbery, bomb threat
FINCASTLE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery and bomb threat that happened at a grocery store in Daleville earlier this year, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:22 p.m. on May 23, the sheriff’s office said they received a 911...
wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they were dispatched to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man with gunshot wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the man arrived via a personal vehicle and a crime scene has not been located. The man lost...
Albemarle County Police investigating after one injured in suspected shooting
Police are investigating after a person was found injured with a suspected gunshot wound just north of Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County public safety departments respond to gunshot wound on Burgoyne Road
The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a gunshot wound on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road at 4:42 p.m. on Friday. One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to UVA Hospital. This is being considered an isolated incident with...
WDBJ7.com
One person injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Salem Ave. SW. At this time details are limited, but police say the parties involved have been...
Greenbrier County Man Sentenced For Federal Gun Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, was sentenced today to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in...
WSLS
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
WSLS
Lynchburg man wanted, faces felony charge for assault and battery on an officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities say they are searching for a Lynchburg man who has been charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges. The sheriff’s office is searching for Mathew Patton, 36, from Lynchburg. Authorities...
wfxrtv.com
Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles locked, authorities say man wanted seen in Giles County
UPDATE 8:55 p.m. (8/19/2022): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the latest sighting of Shawn Tolbert. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, Tolbert was last seen in the Pandapas Pond, Fortress Road, and the Giles County line. Deputies are warning residents in...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
