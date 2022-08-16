AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin EMS Association reached a tentative agreement on one a one-year contract on Friday, the City announced. The $4.2 million wage proposal includes pay raises that range from 4% to 11.2% depending on position and tenure. The City said the new agreement will allow it to hire experienced paramedics directly into the rank of paramedic to address the ongoing staffing shortage.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO