Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
Two people hospitalized after North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a shooting in North Austin on Wednesday night. The incident happened at 8:19 p.m. at Georgian Drive and East Powell Lane, according to Austin police. Two men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not...
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area
SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
Austin EMS Association, City reach tentative agreement on one-year labor contract
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin EMS Association reached a tentative agreement on one a one-year contract on Friday, the City announced. The $4.2 million wage proposal includes pay raises that range from 4% to 11.2% depending on position and tenure. The City said the new agreement will allow it to hire experienced paramedics directly into the rank of paramedic to address the ongoing staffing shortage.
A wonderful period of wet weather
Moderate to occasionally heavy rain expected especially Monday through Wednesday. -- Rich Segal
Police searching for missing 65-year-old man last seen in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 65-year-old man missing since Saturday evening. Frank Lee was last seen at the 10800 block of Amblewood Way in northeast Austin around 6 p.m., police said. He was reported missing on Sunday around 7:30 a.m.
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Pine Pond Fire in Bastrop County now 100% contained, officials say
The fire burned through 700 acres. Officials still don't know the cause.
Possible argument leads to death of Leander woman
Williamson County court records revealed additional details following a Saturday homicide investigation in Leander.
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental
AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
'This means so much': Austin Pride festival, parade back after two-year hiatus due to pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: You can watch the full live stream of the parade at the bottom of this story. The annual Austin Pride celebration was back in Downtown Austin on Saturday. The 30th annual event returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after it was...
TCSO: Teen who ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio believed to be in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old. TCSO said Alexis Sorrentino, who also goes by Marissa Sorrentino, ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio and is believed to be in the Austin area, with ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista.
$4.5 million gallons of wastewater leaks into Brushy Creek
LEANDER, Texas — Leander officials on Thursday reported an effluent, or waste, discharge into part of Brushy Creek. During the construction of planned improvements at the Leander wastewater plant at 10201 RM 243, waste from the plant was inadvertently discharged into Brushy Creek. An estimated 4.5 million gallons of...
Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week
AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
SWAT standoff in Round Rock ends with suspect in hospital
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A five-and-a-half-hour SWAT standoff has ended in Round Rock. The initial call that sparked the standoff on Vernell Way came before noon Monday, according to Round Rock police. "Just before twelve o'clock we received a call from family members of a male who was in distress,...
