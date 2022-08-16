ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two people hospitalized after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a shooting in North Austin on Wednesday night. The incident happened at 8:19 p.m. at Georgian Drive and East Powell Lane, according to Austin police. Two men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are not...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin EMS Association, City reach tentative agreement on one-year labor contract

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin EMS Association reached a tentative agreement on one a one-year contract on Friday, the City announced. The $4.2 million wage proposal includes pay raises that range from 4% to 11.2% depending on position and tenure. The City said the new agreement will allow it to hire experienced paramedics directly into the rank of paramedic to address the ongoing staffing shortage.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police searching for missing 65-year-old man last seen in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 65-year-old man missing since Saturday evening. Frank Lee was last seen at the 10800 block of Amblewood Way in northeast Austin around 6 p.m., police said. He was reported missing on Sunday around 7:30 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

$4.5 million gallons of wastewater leaks into Brushy Creek

LEANDER, Texas — Leander officials on Thursday reported an effluent, or waste, discharge into part of Brushy Creek. During the construction of planned improvements at the Leander wastewater plant at 10201 RM 243, waste from the plant was inadvertently discharged into Brushy Creek. An estimated 4.5 million gallons of...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week

AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff in Round Rock ends with suspect in hospital

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A five-and-a-half-hour SWAT standoff has ended in Round Rock. The initial call that sparked the standoff on Vernell Way came before noon Monday, according to Round Rock police. "Just before twelve o'clock we received a call from family members of a male who was in distress,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
