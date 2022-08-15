Read full article on original website
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
dailyphew.com
Hero Dog Sacrifices Himself To Save His Entire Family From Fire
The Butler family was calmly asleep when their Florida home unexpectedly caught on fire. The fire alarm only beeped a couple of times before shutting down, failing to wake the family up. Lucky for them, their Jack Russell Terrier, Zippy, quickly realized the danger of the situation and started running around the house, barking to wake the family up.
People
Rescue Dedicated to Saving Dogs from Meat Trade Suffers Deadly Fire: 'Nightmare Scenario'
Jindo Love Rescue experienced the "worst case nightmare scenario for anyone involved in rescue" on Friday, according to the rescue's president, Patti Kim. On August 12, a fire broke out at Jindo Love Rescue's foster center in Gimhae, South Korea, for canines rescued from the dog meat trade. Over 120 dogs were living at the center when the blaze started.
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Indiana woman's dog pulls strange creature from pool: A 7-inch hairless, bloated groundhog
An Indiana resident reached out on social media for help after finding the body of what appeared to be a cross between a pig and squirrel.
Burning body found hanging from tree in Griffith Park is apparent suicide
Firefighters found a body hanging from a tree in Griffith Park. Police are investigating.
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
dailyphew.com
Man Finds Neighbor’s Dogs After A Devastating Fire Then Realizes What They’re Protecting
Boise resident Louis Armstrong recently made a trip to Kamiah, Idaho to check on his family’s property after wildfire swept through the area. The fire has destroyed 42 homes and destroyed roughly 300 acres. Fortunately, Armstrong’s home had been spared from the flames but the property and forest surrounding...
Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later
A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
4-year-old dies after flying off allegedly stolen motor scooter driven by father in New York City
A 4-year-old boy was killed when he flew off an allegedly stolen motorized scooter that his father crashed into a car in New York City on Sunday, police said. The father, Mario Rosario Sr., 24, was riding the two-wheeled scooter with his son in the Bronx when they struck a 2022 Toyota, New York police said.
Montana Man Runs Across Yard in His ‘Skivvies’ to Shoot Two Wolves Attacking His Goats
Two weeks ago, a man in Montana caught two wolves on his property attacking his goats and took action. He shot and killed them both in an act of defense to protect his livestock. The unnamed man spoke with The Western News last week as he recalled the encounter. Yet...
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
Inquest into death of baby boy who died at 26 days old in his Moses basket is left with 'unanswered questions' as police raise concerns about 'untidy' home
An inquest into the death of a baby boy who died at just 26 days old has been left with 'unanswered questions' after he was found 'cold and unresponsive' in his Moses basket. Fiona Tissington called an ambulance as her husband Philip performed CPR on their son Joseph when he stopped breathing at his home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on July 27, 2021.
dailyphew.com
Loyal Dog Waited Months For His Owner To Return After He Was Dumped, Then A Miracle Happened
There is no one more devoted to their family than a dog! So it’s always heartbreaking when I hear that a dog has been abandoned by their family and left to fend for himself. When I first heard this loyal dog’s story I feared the worst. But I learned later gave me hope!
dailypaws.com
What You Need To Know About the 4,000 Beagles Being Rescued From a Virginia Breeding Facility
The Humane Society of the United States announced earlier this month that it's undertaking a massive rescue operation: saving about 4,000 beagles from a Virginia breeding facility. Because there are thousands of dogs, the "historic effort" will take weeks for the Humane Society to complete. A federal judge ordered the...
