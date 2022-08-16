Mr Borglum Gets Reader Emails; Long COVID Survivors Unite to Advocate–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Aug. 15, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
cvindependent.com
Candidate Q&A: It’s Democrat Christy Holstege vs. Republican Greg Wallis in California’s New Assembly District 47
Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege is making her first run for state office as she seeks to represent California’s new Assembly District 47, which includes most of the Coachella Valley west of Indio and Coachella. A third-generation resident of the Coachella Valley, Holstege earned her bachelor’s degree at...
Comments / 0