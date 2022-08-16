Read full article on original website
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals Her Failed Black Widow Movie Pitch
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, putting a unique stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In and amongst introducing audiences to the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the first episode proved to have some surprising connections and references to larger lore, spearheaded by head writer Jessica Gao. In interviews leading up to She-Hulk's debut, Gao revealed that she got the job after pitching an idea to Marvel Studios for their Black Widow movie — and in a recent interview with The Wrap, Gao shed more light on what it would have entailed. As it turns out, Gao's idea for a Black Widow movie would have seen Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) returning to her high school reunion, something complicated by her past as an assassin.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 1 Had an Age of Ultron Callback We All Missed
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing at full speed, with the superhero franchise weaving an impressive web of new stories. The latest on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series recounting the origin of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The first episode dove into exactly how Jen got her gamma-enhanced powers, and the way it impacted her relationship with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). In the process, it appears to have played off of a line of dialogue seeded in the MCU nearly a decade prior, during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 1
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it's making us look at the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new light. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As the first episode dove into the specifics of that origin story, it also provided fans with a surprising number of Easter eggs and references, both to She-Hulk canon, and to the larger mythos of the MCU.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Praises Filmmaker James Gunn
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally hitting theatres next year, and a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel was shown at San Diego Comic-Con last month. Not only did the event reveal that Chukwudi Iwuji is playing the High Evolutionary, but Maria Bakalova is playing Cosmo the Spacedog. Bakalova rose to fame after being nominated for an Academy Award for playing the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Currently, she's promoting her newest film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and the subject of working with James Gunn on the new Guardians came up during a chat with Discussing Film.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Script Really Good, Going to Nicolas Cage Shortly According to Jerry Bruckenheimer (Exclusive)
For fifteen years now there's been a lingering question for some Disney franchises, where is National Treasure 3? Talks about a sequel focusing on Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates have been ongoing ever since then but nothing concrete has ever come up. Once Disney+ confirmed that a National Treasure TV series was headed to the streamer, and wouldn't feature Cage's character, it seemed like maybe the time had passed; but speaking in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick with ComicBook.com series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script for National Treasure 3 has been written and they're just waiting on Cage to approve it.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
How Beast Brought the Lion to Set
Beast is hitting theatres tonight and will see Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries, and Iyana Halley as a family who is being hunted by a massive lion. The new thriller was directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest) and currently has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the folks involved with the film, and they talked about bringing the lion to life.
ComicBook
A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse
Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.
Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Stanley Kubrick’s Personal Assistant, Dies at 74
Leon Vitali, who starred in Eyes Wide Shut and Barry Lyndon before switching his focus from acting to serving as Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, has died. He was 74. Details of Vitali’s death were not immediately available, but it was confirmed by Kubrick’s official social media presence. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.Q. Jones, 'Wild Bunch' Actor and Member of Peckinpah's Posse, Dies at 94Joe Turkel, the Bartender in 'The Shining,' Dies at 94Colin Cantwell, Concept Artist Who Designed Iconic 'Star Wars' Spacecraft, Dies at 90 “These announcements are never easy, but this one has hit us particularly hard this morning,” Kubrick’s...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Premiere Clears Up Confusion From Bruce's Shang-Chi Appearance
Heading into the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, there was a lot of confusion surrounding the status of Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After years of trying to coexist with the Hulk persona in his head, Bruce merged the two during the Blip, creating Smart Hulk. During Avengers: Endgame, Smart Hulk used the Infinity Stones to bring back the life that Thanos cast out of the universe, causing serious damage to his arm. That injury was supposed to be permanent, as was Smart Hulk, but a post-credits scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed a human Bruce Banner in a sling speaking to the new Avengers recruits.
ComicBook
Avatar Removed From Disney+ Ahead of Re-Release
The biggest movie of all time has suddenly been removed from the Disney+ streaming lineup. Avatar, from director James Cameron, broke records after it was released in 2009, and spawned a franchise that will eventually consist of five feature films. This December will see the first Avatar sequel hit theaters, with an Avatar re-release planned on the big screen before that. It seems like Avatar is more popular now than it has been in a decade, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Disney remove it from its roster.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 1 Hidden QR Code Revealed
Thursday brought the premiere of the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the episode is changing the ways fans look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to some surprising ties to existing MCU lore, the episode brought a worthy introduction to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a character who has had her own complicated and unique story in the pages of Marvel Comics. In keeping up with a precedent set by previous episodes of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, the first episode of She-Hulk contained a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg giving fans a chance to check out that Marvel history. A QR code shown around 6 minutes into the episode, as Jen is entering a bar bathroom after accidentally transforming into She-Hulk for the first time, leads fans to a free digital copy of her first comic appearance in Savage She-Hulk #1.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
ComicBook
HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal
The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
ComicBook
Alison Brie Calls GLOW Cancellation "Greatest Heartbreak" of Her Career
Back in 2020, many shows and movies were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, and one of the most shocking cancellations was Netflix's GLOW. The cast and crew had already begun production on the fourth and final season, but Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series anyway. Over the last couple of years, many have expressed hope for a GLOW movie, but it doesn't look hopeful. GLOW star Alison Brie has been busy promoting her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the topic of GLOW came up while chatting with Decider.
ComicBook
Bodies Bodies Bodies Director Halina Reijn on Crafting the Millennial Murder-Mystery
The murder-mystery is one of the most timeless storytelling structures, as it blends together a variety of human emotions with disturbing deaths when characters are forced to discover the identity of an unknown killer. While Bodies Bodies Bodies is a riff on that familiar premise, to the point that its title honors a party game in the vein of Werewolf or Mafia in which a secret killer "murders" fellow partygoers, it injects an authentic yet satirical sensibility about the TikTok generation. Dutch director Halina Reijn was tasked with not only honoring the time-honored story structure, but also immersing herself in Gen Z to organically explore how such characters would react to the outlandish situation they finds themselves in. Bodies Bodies bodies is out now in theaters.
