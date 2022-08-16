Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
You need to update your iPhone and iPad right now to fix a critical security flaw
This is a friendly — and important — reminder to update your iPhone and iPad, if you haven’t already. Apple this week issued an urgent security update for iPhone and iPad owners to patch a flaw that could allow hackers to take control of the devices. Specifically,...
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Wireless charging not working on your Pixel with Android 13? You aren’t alone
Android 13 has been hotly anticipated for months, but following its rollout to Pixel users last Monday, many have been reporting issues with wireless charging. As first spotted by 9to5Google, Pixel owners have been posting their issues to Reddit in hopes of finding a simple community fix, but based on the number of complaints, there seems to be more at work.
Digital Trends
What is the WebP file format?
You may have noticed an online image format appearing in your browser lately, especially if you have a blog or like to save images you find online. It’s called WebP, a format that’s been around for a while but is now starting to be adopted more broadly by websites around the world. If you’re curious, we’ve got the answers. Our FAQ covers how it works and what you should know about using it!
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have an SD card slot?
Expandable storage is decidedly passé on smartphones, especially premium ones. You used to be able to make do with a 64GB smartphone and slap a 1TB memory card in it to hold all your media and apps. That no longer happens. Once a staple on Samsung phones, the company no longer allows users to expand their built-in storage with microSD cards. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite being a little tablet like the microSD card slot-toting Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, is no exception.
Digital Trends
How to exit full-screen mode on a Mac
If you’re juggling multiple windows on a Mac computer, you’re probably familiar with downsizing and quitting windows as needed, but if you go into full-screen mode, it's not always obvious how to get out of it. Full-screen mode is useful if you want to remove any distractions and focus on only one thing or if you’re working on a smaller screen but you need to know how to exit the full screen on a Mac, too.
Digital Trends
How to add hyperlinks in Word
When you create a Microsoft Word document that you plan to share with others, you can go that extra mile by including hyperlinks. You can link to a web page, a file, a place in your document, or an email address. Your readers then simply click the link rather than take extras steps themselves.
Digital Trends
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum
“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
Digital Trends
How to show the battery percentage of your Mac
The indicator that displays the exact battery percentage for your Mac system is one of the most useful tools available. It lets you know how long you have left before you need to charge it, and over time, it will let you know whether it's time to think about replacing your MacBook battery.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: so good, it should be your next phone
Lazy old Samsung has barely changed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, right? It’s very easy to think this after a quick glance at the design or a side-by-side check of the stats, but don’t judge this book by its cover (screen), as Samsung’s many small alterations add up to something far greater.
Digital Trends
Roundup of pets messing with Google and Alexa
Pets are part of our smart homes, too, and it’s no surprise that they can get involved in how our smart tech works. That can lead to surprising results, especially with our voice assistants and smart displays, like those from Google and Amazon. While pets have their own smart devices that are made for special types of interaction, the funniest moments are often when they start noticing controls that are meant for humans. Here’s some of the situations we’re talking about!
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 duo pops up on video, gives a close look at the size difference
Google has already given us an official glimpse at the Pixel 7 series phones via teasers shared at the I/O conference earlier this year. Now, we might have our first real look at the Pixel 7 and its Pro version, and how they stand apart in terms of design and internal hardware.
Digital Trends
Fitbit Charge 5, Sense, and Versa 2 are all more than 20% off today
Anyone who is looking to improve their fitness could stand to benefit from tracking their activity every day. And that’s why smartwatches are increasingly more popular — they do all of the hard work for you. Thanks to Fitbit, tracking your daily activity could not possibly be easier, and right now at Amazon, you can get a Fitbit for more than 20% off. Keep reading to check out some of our favorite Fitbit deals happening at Amazon right now, and click the Buy Now buttons below to take advantage of these awesome smartwatch deals.
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors
Excited to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? But wait. Before you're ready to flaunt your new buy, take some time to get a high-quality screen protector so your device isn't damaged within just days of owning it. To make things easier for you, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors from the most well-known brands in the industry.
Digital Trends
The Pixel 6a is the iPhone SE for Android I’ve been waiting for
The Google Pixel 6a reminds me of the iPhone SE. It’s not just because of the size, but the strategy. It is reminiscent of how Apple positions the iPhone SE for its user base. The Pixel 6a in the Android world runs parallel to the iPhone SE in the Apple world. Both the devices feature downgraded tech alongside a flagship SoC that powers the phone to make the most of the non-flagship cameras, battery and display.
Digital Trends
These over-ear Sennheiser headphones are $150 off today
With so many headphone deals around, it can be hard to know where to begin. We can confidently say that the latest deal on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling headphones at Best Buy is a great one to check out. Ordinarily priced at $400, they’re down to $250 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $150 off the usual price. A true game changer for anyone looking to commute in comfort, let’s take a deeper look at why you need them in your life.
Digital Trends
Get this Dell all-in-one desktop PC while it’s $200 off
If you’re looking for a convenient desktop computer to place in your home for the rest of the family to use, we think you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One. Designed to look great while taking up the minimum amount of room, it’s available at Dell for $1,000 right now, saving you $200 off the usual price of $1,200. Additionally, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included with the offer so you can save $84 here and gain Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ alongside your new computer purchase. One of the more tempting desktop computer deals right now, let’s take a look at why it’s worth paying attention to.
Digital Trends
Apple MacBook Air M2 buying guide: don’t buy the wrong one
The MacBook Air M2 is Apple’s latest swing at its fanless Air design. Like the M1 model, it’s among the best laptops you can buy right now because of its excellent portability, battery life, and, above all, performance. But buying the wrong MacBook Air M2 could result in a laptop that’s up to 50% slower. Seriously.
Digital Trends
Hackers are using cookies to sidestep two-factor authentication
“Cookie stealing” is among the latest trends in cybercrimes that hackers are using to bypass credentials and access private databases, according to Sophos. Typical security advice for organizations has been to move their most sensitive information to cloud services or to use multifactor authentication (MFA) as a safety means. However, bad actors have figured out how to swipe cookies connected to login details and replicate them to hack the active or recent web sessions of programs that are not commonly refreshed.
