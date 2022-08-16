ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillip Schofield looks in high spirits as he joins chic daughter Molly at House Of The Dragon premiere

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Phillip Schofield appeared in high spirits on Monday evening as he joined daughter Molly at the House Of Dragon premiere in Central London.

The television personality, 60, cut a dapper figure in a dark blazer which he layered over a mulberry shirt and skinny jeans.

Phil, who also shares daughter Ruby, 23, with wife Steph - who he continues to be close to after revealing he was gay in 2020 - completed the look with a pair of suede brogues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XDkE_0hIUQKbg00
Evening out: Phillip Schofield, 60, looked in high spirits as he joins daughter Molly, 29, at House Of The Dragon premiere in London on Monday evening

Molly, 29, looked gorgeous in a purple leopard print mini dress complete with stylish peplum detailing.

Opting for black accessorises the talent manager accentuated her natural beauty with just a touch of make-up as her blonde locks cascaded to her shoulders.

The long awaited Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon is set to unpick the fraught, fractious and undeniably incestuous lives of Daenerys Targaryen's distant relatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3padZE_0hIUQKbg00
Smart: The television personality, 60, cut a dapper figure in a dark blazer which he layered over a mulberry shirt and skinny jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvTSh_0hIUQKbg00
Stylish: Molly, 28, looked gorgeous in a purple leopard print mini dress complete with stylish peplum detailing

With £16million spent on each episode of the series the show stars Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine.

House Of The Dragon airs from August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and on HBO and HBO Max in the US.

Earlier this year, Phillip was praised by his family as they celebrated his 40 years of presenting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvfBO_0hIUQKbg00
Natural beauty:  Opting for black accessorises the talent manager accentuated her natural beauty with just a touch of make-up as her blonde locks cascaded to her shoulders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avzLm_0hIUQKbg00
Beaming: the duo appeared in high spirits as they hit the red carpet at the swanky premiere 

The prime-time host couldn't conceal his shock as Lorraine Kelly broke the news that her show would be dedicated to his 40th year in TV.

And it wasn't merely a whole host of celebrities who paid tribute to Phillip on his momentous career milestone, as two of his nearest and dearest - wife Stephanie and Molly - tuned into the daytime show to heap praise onto him.

During their segment on the programme, Steph was asked what she believes is the reason Phillip has been so successful at his game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDOxK_0hIUQKbg00
Star-studded event: Actors Milly Alcock and Matt Smith led the stars attending the premiere on Monday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNqZj_0hIUQKbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahQk3_0hIUQKbg00
Incredible: Olivia Cooke, who plays the ambitious Alicent Hightower in the new prequel, stood out in a figure-hugging red gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n59iN_0hIUQKbg00
Excitement: With £16million spent on each episode of House of the Dragon the show stars Matt Smith (pictured) Emma D'Arcy and Paddy Considine 

She replied: 'I don't have a clue! No, I think your previous guests hit the nail on the head. He is genuinely interested in people. He's always reading the news, he's always keeping up with everything, he's good fun.'

Meanwhile, Molly regaled: 'I mean, I have always been so proud of him. I remember going on a school trip to see him in Doctor Dolittle and all my friends wanting to go and find him for an autograph.

'I remember queuing up myself. I wanted it as well - I felt left out!'

Phillip was asked what his family mean to him and he referenced the 'changes' in their lives, after publicly coming out as gay at the beginning of 2020.

He said: '[They mean] everything. We've obviously had changes in our lives but I've always said it's us four but slightly different. I was with Steph and Ruby during the big storm on Friday.

'That's essential. Steph has been the most incredible foundation, support and rock throughout my career. My girls I couldn't be more proud of.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUqHy_0hIUQKbg00
Special Earlier this year, Phillip was praised by his family as they celebrated his 40 years of presenting with wife Stephanie and daughter Molly chiming in to Lorraine

