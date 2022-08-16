Read full article on original website
Results of summertime firearms enforcement blitz by Illinois State Police announced
CHICAGO – The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz across the state this summer, completing checks in all 102 counties in the state. Over 1,000 individuals were placed into compliance by surrendering their FOID Cards, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and completing a Firearm Disposition Record. Troopers completed 421 compliance checks across northern Illinois throughout the months of June and July. Since 2019, the ISP has executed hundreds of details, placing thousands of individuals in compliance with the FOID Act.
Illinois State Police urge motorists to drive responsibly during Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD – The Labor Day weekend signifies the end of the summer and one of the busiest driving periods of the year where millions of motorists are expected to hit the roadways nationwide. The Illinois State Police is urging motorists to celebrate responsibly, and make safety their number one priority. Troopers and law enforcement statewide will focus their attention on the primary factors that contribute to fatal traffic crashes. Driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and not wearing seat belts. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins on August 19 and runs through September 6.
Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people. The CDC said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses. The CDC says it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s or not to eat romaine lettuce. Wendy’s says it is cooperating with the investigation.
Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt comes to Ottawa
OTTAWA – An Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt will be coming to Ottawa. The Reddick Mansion Association will be hosting the event on Sunday, August 21st, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Mansion. Hosted once again by RMA board member, Steve Novario, the scavenger hunt will begin at theMansion where participants will receive a packet of photos and clues of architectural and historical highlights throughout Ottawa. People will have approximately one and a half hours to walk or drive around to identify as many photos as possible. A map, water, and snacks will be provided.
Over 250 grams of methamphetamines discovered during Streator arrest
STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
Streator home damaged in fire
STREATOR – A home suffered damage from a fire on Thursday in Streator. The Streator Fire Department says they were called to the 1700 block of North Baker Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a house on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story wood frame home ablaze, and say they had the scene under control in less than 10 minutes. According to the Streator Fire Department, the resident was able to escape the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival and called 911 from a neighbor’s house. No injuries were reported. A total of 11 firefighters battled the blaze. Officials say the home suffered severe fire, smoke, and light water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Streator Fire Department.
Statewide unemployment rate continues to drop
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 4.4 percent based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate was nearly one percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate for July, which was 3.5 percent. The number of unemployed workers was down from the prior month, a 1.1 percent decrease to 287,200.
Swap Shop 8/19/22
MOVING SALE: Friday, and Saturday the 18th-20th. On the highway coming in from Princeton into Wynette, you can’t miss the sign. Anything and everything. Don’t miss out on this sale!. BARN GARAGE SALE at 778 Greenwing Rd Amboy, 2 miles S of Yogi Bear, 3 miles N Rt...
IVCC board gives final approval of 2023 budget
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College board gave final approval to a $37.5 million budget for fiscal 2023. The budget shows an 8 percent increase in revenue over 2022, due to the $4.1 million in additional Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. The expenses are at $39 million, a 13 percent increase over the previous year due to Emergency Relief Funds expenses. President Jerry Corcoran, who announced his plans to retire in July of next year, said that “By controlling costs we’ve been able to freeze tuition the past five years.”
IVCC Community Choir seeks singers
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College choir is looking for singers from the community to join its group on Monday evenings. Choir director Jenilyn Roether said the group meets 6 to 7:40 p.m. Mondays in Room D223. New members will be accepted through Aug. 29. “Anyone 16 and...
