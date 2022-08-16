COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people. The CDC said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses. The CDC says it is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s or not to eat romaine lettuce. Wendy’s says it is cooperating with the investigation.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO