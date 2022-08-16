Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Benefactor Najim helps fund new SJRC Texas school for disadvantaged children
SAN ANTONIO - A project to benefit children in need became reality today at SJRC Texas in Bulverde as local benefactor Harvey Najim helped supply about half of the funding for a new $1.7 million school. "If Harvey Najim supports you, you know you're on the right track," says Tara...
news4sanantonio.com
National Immunization Awareness Month with San Antonio Metro Health
August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and Dr. Anita Kurian with San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is here with some very important information. Take a look to learn more!. SAN ANTONIO METROPOLITAN HEALTH. |(210) 207-8894.
news4sanantonio.com
Witte Museum hosts 'Make-A-Wish Gala' to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses
SAN ANTONIO – The Annual Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas Gala is taking place in San Antonio this year. 'Wishes Under the Stars' will be a the Witte Museum Saturday, August 20th. The non-profit Make-A-Wish Foundation helps grant wishes to children with a critical illnesses. The wishes are life-changing...
news4sanantonio.com
Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area
SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
news4sanantonio.com
Local school districts get creative in recruiting new officers
SAN ANTONIO - Safety is at the top of parents' minds as kids head back to school this year, but some districts are still short on officers. With a nationwide police officer shortage, several departments across the country are running into recruitment issues. It’s leading to some big changes for...
news4sanantonio.com
In wake of Uvalde, grandparents struggle finding mental health help for grandchildren
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a perspective we have not heard in the wake of the Uvalde school tragedy: from grandparents raising their grandchildren and going through some of the same struggles as the gunman’s family. The Trouble Shooters show you their call for better access to mental...
news4sanantonio.com
South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
news4sanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
news4sanantonio.com
Here's why a quarter of home-purchase agreements are being called off in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — New homes may be popping up across San Antonio but some of them will be sitting empty. Turns out, San Antonio is right at the top when it comes to cancelling new home builds. Construction is a familiar sight as far as the eye can see...
news4sanantonio.com
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
news4sanantonio.com
St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities
SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
news4sanantonio.com
Search for missing woman continues, Help Us Find: Sharon Oglesby
COMAL COUNTY -- The search for missing 38-year-old woman Sharon Oglesby continues. Nina Glass the Co-Director of Alamo Search and Rescue SATX recently met with the family of Oglesby in Comal County in the Canyon Lake area to pass out flyers. "She’s actually been missing since April but a few...
news4sanantonio.com
'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends
SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office reveals new title for its' Law Enforcement Annex
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sherriff's Office has officially unveiled the new name for its Law Enforcement Annex. Previously named the Quarry Oaks Law Enforcement Annex, it's now called the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Floyd M. Cardenas Law Enforcement Annex. Friday, August 19, is the first anniversary of the...
news4sanantonio.com
Jesse from Socialize San Antonio
We are joined by a local celebrity and a new "Friend of SA Living" this morning. Jesse Casares from Socialize SA helps us catch up with all he does around town.
news4sanantonio.com
Buck & Does Mercantile: 'The Best Gun Club in Town'
Buck & Does Mercantile is much more than just a gun range. They offer education, training, ammo, a full boutique, indoor archery ranges, gun ranges, and more! Learn why Buck & Does Mercantile is the best gun club in town!. Buck & Doe’s Mercantile. 24250 US 281. San Antonio,...
news4sanantonio.com
4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life
KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
news4sanantonio.com
Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment
SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
news4sanantonio.com
The Lost Boys (1987) 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion
SAN ANTONIO - Check it out, some of the cast from a classic 80s movie was in San Antonio to celebrate a milestone anniversary. It’s been 35 years since the Lost Boys hit theaters in 1987! Fans of the film filled up the Wonderland of the Americas Mall to see Corey Feldman and Jason Patric for a 2-day event called Summer of Santa Carla.
