news4sanantonio.com

Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area

SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
news4sanantonio.com

Local school districts get creative in recruiting new officers

SAN ANTONIO - Safety is at the top of parents' minds as kids head back to school this year, but some districts are still short on officers. With a nationwide police officer shortage, several departments across the country are running into recruitment issues. It’s leading to some big changes for...
news4sanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
news4sanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
news4sanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
news4sanantonio.com

St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities

SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
news4sanantonio.com

Search for missing woman continues, Help Us Find: Sharon Oglesby

COMAL COUNTY -- The search for missing 38-year-old woman Sharon Oglesby continues. Nina Glass the Co-Director of Alamo Search and Rescue SATX recently met with the family of Oglesby in Comal County in the Canyon Lake area to pass out flyers. "She’s actually been missing since April but a few...
news4sanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
news4sanantonio.com

Jesse from Socialize San Antonio

We are joined by a local celebrity and a new "Friend of SA Living" this morning. Jesse Casares from Socialize SA helps us catch up with all he does around town.
news4sanantonio.com

Buck & Does Mercantile: 'The Best Gun Club in Town'

Buck & Does Mercantile is much more than just a gun range. They offer education, training, ammo, a full boutique, indoor archery ranges, gun ranges, and more! Learn why Buck & Does Mercantile is the best gun club in town!. Buck & Doe’s Mercantile. 24250 US 281. San Antonio,...
news4sanantonio.com

4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
news4sanantonio.com

Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment

SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
news4sanantonio.com

The Lost Boys (1987) 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion

SAN ANTONIO - Check it out, some of the cast from a classic 80s movie was in San Antonio to celebrate a milestone anniversary. It’s been 35 years since the Lost Boys hit theaters in 1987! Fans of the film filled up the Wonderland of the Americas Mall to see Corey Feldman and Jason Patric for a 2-day event called Summer of Santa Carla.
