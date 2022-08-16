ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

wmay.com

Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians

Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Air Show in Coles County

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, August 20, the Coles County Airport Authority is hosting an Air Show. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the Air Show will take off from noon to 3 p.m. This is a free event for the public. Donations will be accepted at the gate. Organizers said professional air […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Street signs stolen in Farmer City

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Farmer City Police department is asking for the public to help find several stolen street signs. Officials said on their Facebook page, “The department has taken theft reports for the street signs at the following locations within the last week. “ The department said the signs were stolen at the […]
FARMER CITY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Continues To Grow

Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce just keeps expanding. President Jennifer Franklin is excited to welcome a couple new members to the chamber. Executive Director Linda Allen says that’s not all. Franklin is excited about the chamber’s direction. She calls it an upswing. Allen and Franklin invite local businesses...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Traffic signal replacement closing parts of Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of an intersection in Springfield will be closing on Thursday in order to accommodate the replacement of an overhead traffic signal. The replacement is being done at the intersection of Dirksen Parkway and Northfield Avenue. Starting at 6 a.m. the number of lanes on northbound Dirksen will be reduced and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Historic Greene County Poor Farm Destroyed by Suspicious Fire Overnight

A piece of Greene County history is gone after a suspicious fire consumed the old county Almshouse last night. Chief of the Carrollton Fire Department Tim Thaxton says, he could see the glow from the fire when he stepped outside of his home a little before 9:30 Wednesday night. He says he was certain he knew exactly what and where it was when he saw it.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Fire slows traffic by Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
TUSCOLA, IL
wmay.com

Two More COVID Deaths Reported In Sangamon County

After going nearly three weeks with no COVID-related fatalities, Sangamon County has now seen three COVID deaths in the past week. Two were reported Friday… a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom were fully vaccinated and boosted. 404 Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID since the start of the pandemic.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Huddle House planned for Decatur

DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
SAVOY, IL
WAND TV

Grass fire causes back up on Interstate 57

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays. According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Firestone to Commerce Park

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – From tire manufacturing to industrial park. Final demolition is underway of the old Firestone plant on N. 22nd Street in Decatur. It clears the way for the continued development of the property which is now called Commerce Park. Firestone ceased operations in late 2001 a...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Free school supplies for Mattoon students

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything like food, clothes, shelter and even emotional support. […]
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event

DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events. Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central...
DECATUR, IL

